The Flyers entered tonight’s match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to win two in a row for the first time this November following a strong all-around performance against the Washington Capitals in DC. The Leafs have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this year even when the process has not always resulted in wins and they brought that dynamic offense into Philly tonight, even with the game-time news that Toronto captain John Tavares would not be in the lineup.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO