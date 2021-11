US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 18 HOURS AGO