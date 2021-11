Despite the Taliban making vague promises to be more tolerant than they were when they last ruled, little has changed, especially for women. Since the militant group completed their lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan in August, they have banned girls from secondary school and universities; restricted women from most workplaces; and, most recently, opened fire at female protesters who dared to speak out against them in Kabul.

