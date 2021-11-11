Tyson's 3 at buzzer lifts Seattle over Alcorn State 69-66

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years...
Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
Health authorities in Arkansas said on Monday they would broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults, as a growing list of state and local officials look for ways to accelerate third doses in hopes of heading off a potential new wave of the virus. "For Pfizer and...
Georgia prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after eight days of testimony in the trial of three White men accused of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
