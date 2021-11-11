Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats denounced Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in debate on the House floor Wednesday, poised for an extraordinary rebuke of the Arizona congressman for his posting of an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. Calling the video a clear threat to...
Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
Georgia prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after eight days of testimony in the trial of three White men accused of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
(CNN) — California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday she would not seek reelection, the latest high-profile Democrat to announce plans to leave Congress as the party faces a steep climb to hold onto their narrow majority in the House in next year's midterms. Speier, who was first elected to...
