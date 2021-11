German multinational energy company RWE has reported a 30% increase in its year-on-year (YoY) adjusted net income for the first three quarters of the year (FY21). In the first nine months, the company’s adjusted net income amounted to €1bn ($1.1bn). The figure represents an increase of almost €230m ($263m) from the €794m ($909m) recorded in the same period of last year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO