CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What is Cut-off Frequency in an RF Filter?

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cut-off frequency of a filter is the frequency characterizing a boundary between a passband and a stopband. Passband consists of the range of frequencies the filter lets through (minimal attenuation), and the stopband consists of the range of frequencies the filter rejects (high attenuation). The cut-off frequency is sometimes taken...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Radome Tester Delivers Fast, Accurate and Cost-Effective Production Line Measurements

Rohde & Schwarz has introduced the new R&S QAR50, an ideal solution for measuring automotive radomes and bumpers in production. The tester's innovative design ensures short measurement times and accurate, reproducible results with a very attractive price/performance ratio. Advanced driver assistance functions require automotive radar sensors. For design reasons, these...
CARS
everythingrf.com

Sofant Tech to Develop Low-power, Low-cost Satellite Communications Platform Using RF MEMS Technology

Sofant Technologies, a Scottish radio tech company, has received €7.3 million (nearly £6.2 million) in funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA). This financial backing will support the commercialization of its low-power, low-cost satellite communications platform. The funding comes as Sofant Technologies gears up...
ECONOMY
petapixel.com

Meike Launches Canon EF to RF Adapter with Drop-in Filters

Meike has announced the MK-EFTR-C Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter which allows for Canon EF and EF-S lenses to work with RF-mount cameras with aperture control and autofocus and image stabilization support along with the ability to use drop-in filters. The new adapter is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses...
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

What is Small Signal Gain?

Small Signal Gain is the gain/amplification provided by an amplifier in the linear region. In the input power vs output power graph for an RF amplifier, we observe that for a specific frequency range the output power of the amplifier is proportional to the input power (initially), and we get a linear relationship (straight line). Small signal gain is the gain in this linear region. As input power increases, the amplifier approaches saturation i.e., the linear relation between input and output power breaks. This point is called the 1 dB compression point (P1dB) and small signal gain can be calculated only up to this point.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Frequency#Cut Off#Low Frequency#Frequencies#Rf Filter#Passband
everythingrf.com

Renesas Introduces Commercial Dual Beam Active Beamforming ICs for Phased Array Antennas

Renesas Electronics, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its portfolio of mmWave LNAs and Tx BFICs with the introduction of three new dual-beam active beamforming ICs. Featuring best-in-class power consumption, noise figure, compact size, and ease of integration, these new ICs are a critical enabler of next-generation, low-latency electronically steered antennas for in-flight connectivity (IFC), maritime, Satcom-on-the-move, and low earth orbit (LEO) ground terminals.
ELECTRONICS
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

New RF and Microwave Products this Week

Everything RF keeps users up to date with the RF & Microwave Industry. We provide the latest news, information on new product releases, upcoming events, white papers, articles and more. To unsubscribe please click here. [Sender_Name]. [Sender_Address], [Sender_City], [Sender_State], [Sender_Zip]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
everythingrf.com

Blu Wireless Tactical Vehicle Node Enables 360° Dynamic Mesh Networking & V2X Connectivity

Blu Wireless has announced the launch of a new 360° Tactical Vehicle Node. This mmWave mobile mesh platform offers a balance of feature rich, independently configurable, and high-performance building blocks, enabling scalable tactical connectivity between vehicles. In contrast to commercial networks, tactical 5G military networks necessitate systems that are standalone,...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Used AI to Track Spiders Building Webs in The Dark in Unprecedented Detail

Although they can be small enough to waltz on your fingernail, spiders are capable of feats of breathtakingly beautiful and complex engineering. That is, of course, their webs – structures that have fascinated and fired the human imagination for millennia. Now, we have the most detailed analysis yet of how they do so. A team of scientists deployed night-vision cameras and artificial intelligence to study every position of all eight of a spider's legs during the construction of a web. The result is a model that can predict the stages of web building based on the posture of the spider's legs. This should be...
SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Collaborates with MediaTek to Develop Production Test Solution for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Rohde & Schwarz is joining forces with MediaTek, a leading integrated chipset vendor, to deliver one of the first production test solutions for Wi-Fi 6E devices. The integration of the new R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform from Rohde & Schwarz into MediaTek’s ATE tool offers significant benefits to MediaTek’s customers bringing their latest Wi-Fi technologies on the market.
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

Renesas Introduces Two New Dual-Polarization 5G mmWave Beamformer ICs

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its 5G beamformer IC family with two new dual-polarization mmWave devices optimized for 2x2 antenna architecture for 5G and broadband wireless applications with best-in-class performance in the n257, n258, and n261 bands. The highly integrated F5288 and F5268 transmitter/receiver (8T8R) chipsets sit on a small 5.1 x 5.1mm BGA package and feature the industry’s highest Tx output power capability in silicon – delivering more than 15.5 dBm linear output power per channel. With this combination, Renesas enables cost-efficient radio design with extended signal reach for wireless infrastructure applications including wide-area, small cell and macro base stations, as well as CPE, fixed wireless access (FWA) access points, and various other applications.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Menlo Micro Announces Commercial Availability of Industry’s First 40 Gbps Differential Switch

Menlo Microsystems have announced the formal qualification and production release of a DC to 20Gbps DPDT Differential Switch with Integrated Driver. The MM5600 is a unique double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing the industry’s highest performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), GPU/CPU, data center and cloud-based applications, as well as automated test equipment (ATE) device interface boards and high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy