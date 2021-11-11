CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

George Bennett: Pro riders are both brothers in arms and mercenaries

By Stephen Farrand
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you measure the true worth of a rider? Their results? Their UCI ranking? Perhaps their number of social media followers? Does...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Tom Pidcock: In the Cross Fire

The following excerpt is written by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and is featured in the 2021 edition of The Road Book – available to buy now. The Road Book features nearly 900 pages packed with race reports, statistics, team profiles, infographics, trivia, and photography from the 2021 season. In addition, exclusive accounts from cycling’s biggest stars, including Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix winners Tadej Pogacar and Lizzie Deignan, sit alongside contributions from the cream of cycling writers and journalists.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers In Arms#True Value#Grand Tour#Uae Team Emirates#Uci#Worldtour
Cyclingnews

Alé BTC Ljubljana close out on a high with best-ever season

The life-cycle of most athletes follows a familiar pattern similar to that of a bell curve, with their performance sloping downwards as they reach the end of their careers. Occasionally, however, there are some athletes whose careers follow a different trajectory, more akin to an exponential curve, as they align retirement with the peak of their powers. Teams can also conform to these templates and it was the latter of these two that the life-cycle of Alé BTC Ljubljana, in the end, resembled.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse get ready for Ghent Six after testing equipment

Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse have teamed up in Belgium for next week’s Ghent Six, with the veteran Belgian quick to joke that the Manxman “changes bikes like underwear” after they tested their equipment but promising not to shout at him as they compete in another edition of the historic race on the technically difficult, 166m Ghent ’t Kuipke track.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Alexandre Balmer signs with Team BikeExchange

Team BikeExchange have signed former under-23 Swiss Time Trial champion Alexandre Balmer on a two-year contract through to the end of 2023, delivering a step up to WorldTour level for the 21-year-old with a mountain-biking background. "I have always watched the Tour de Romandie, which passes in front of my...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

QuickStep snap up Giro revelation Mauro Schmid

The Swiss rider turned professional with the South African team this season on a two-year neo-professional contract and burst onto the scene with victory on the gravel stage of the Giro d'Italia. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Zeits rejoins Nibali and López in return to Astana

After two years at Team BikeExchange, Andrey Zeits will return to the Astana Qazaqstan team in 2022. The 34-year-old Kazakhstani rider began his career with the country's flagship cycling team back in 2008 and established himself as one of their key Grand Tour domestiques. Cyclingnews' most popular early Black Friday...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The top 8 domestiques of 2021

Cycling is at once an individual sport and a team sport; only one rider can cross the line in first place but they can rarely get there alone. Even in this emerging generation of impulsive superstars, who sometimes don't look like they need much of a helping hand, the role of the domestique remains a vital and respected one.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Marcato moves into sports director role at UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates has announced changes to its support team for 2022, including the addition of Marco Marcato who will be stepping into the role of sports director following his retirement after 17 years as a professional cyclist. The former head sports director Allan Peiper will also serve in a new role as sporting and technical advisor.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy