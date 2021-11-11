George Bennett: Pro riders are both brothers in arms and mercenaries

The life-cycle of most athletes follows a familiar pattern similar to that of a bell curve, with their performance sloping downwards as they reach the end of their careers. Occasionally, however, there are some athletes whose careers follow a different trajectory, more akin to an exponential curve, as they align retirement with the peak of their powers. Teams can also conform to these templates and it was the latter of these two that the life-cycle of Alé BTC Ljubljana, in the end, resembled.

CYCLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO