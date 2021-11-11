CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of Pipeline Candidates, Including RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil)

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

RLF-100(TM) Relief remains committed to the development of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) for the treatment of respiratory complications of COVID-19 infection. A clinical program remains under way in Europe for inhalation-based administration, while the ACTIVE-3b/TESICO study sponsored by the U.S. National Institutes of Health ("NIH") assessing the intravenous formulation and the I-SPY trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Announces Successful Formulation of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate on its Microneedle Patch System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful formulation of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, obtained from a vaccine developer, utilizing Zosano’s microneedle patch system. Zosano’s patch consists of an array of approximately two thousand drug-coated titanium microneedles mounted on an adhesive patch that is administered to the skin using a reusable applicator.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to present Phase 3 data from COVID antiviral at ASTMH meeting at 9. a.m.

Merck and partner privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will present data from a Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually starting later Wednesday. "Poster data will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET and presented during Poster Session C from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20.," the companies said in a joint statement. There are high hopes for the drug, which can be taken at home, while existing COVID treatments have to be administered by intravenous or subcutaneous infusion in a clinical setting. The treatment has already been authorized for use in the U.K. in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The company has sought regulatory approval in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries. Merck has agreed to make molnupiravir available to lower income countries and will allow generic companies to make it. Merck shares were slightly lower premarket but have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Therma Bright to Begin AcuVid(TM) U.S. Clinical Performance Study with Receipt of IRB Conditional Approval

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of its smart-enabled AcuVid" COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it will begin its U.S. clinical performance study with the receipt of Institutional Review Board's (IRB) conditional approval late yesterday, Thursday, November 11, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

EyeGate (EYEG) is Now Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX); Provides Update on Company’s Sharpened Clinical Development Strategy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) is the new name of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG). Kiora will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "KPRX" and CUSIP number 49721T101. The new brand reflects the Company’s aim to not only treat common eye conditions, but to develop a revolutionary small molecule therapy that has the potential to restore vision loss for a rare, inherited degenerative retinal disease, Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Company’s newly revamped clinical development strategy is available in the Investors section of the Company’s new website at www.kiorapharma.com.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviptadil#Drugs#Diversified#Europe#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Rlf#Tm#Nih#Quantum Leap#Relief#German#Ards
StreetInsider.com

Vaccinex (VCNX) Provides Corporate Update; Reports Q3 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing that it was declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of IV aviptadil for the treatment of acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Expands Premium Flower Portfolio with New Offerings

Canopy Growth Expands Premium Flower Portfolio with New Offerings across 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, and DOJA Brands. Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today unveiled a new lineup of premium flower offerings across its 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective and DOJA brands, including a range of national and limited-edition craft strains. These sought-after strains meet the growing demand of the Canadian flower market and deliver the Company’s commitment to deliver on consumers’ evolving preferences.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
AFP

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Monthly (October 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) Announces Monthly Operations Update for October 2021. The Company is pleased to provide...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Roche ending collaboration with Atea on COVID-19 candidate; Atea down 10% (updated)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:AVIR) are ending a collaboration on the COVID-19 treatment AT-527. Atea shares are down 10% in after-hours trading. Rights to the candidate will be returned to Atea. The collaboration officially ends on Feb. 10, 2022. Atea said it has the financial resources to continue the...
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Melzi Sharps Finder(TM) Demonstrates Improved Ability to Locate Retained Surgical Sharps (RSS)

Sharps Finder shows detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rate. This device addresses the standard surgical issues of poor visualization, narrow optics, large heterogenous space and increases the probability of successfully identifying RSS. Data presented at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES)...
ELECTRONICS
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Favorable, New Safety Report for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with COVID-19

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) provided a recent safety update on ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. In its third scheduled analysis, the study’s Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of more than 300 patients and recommended continued enrollment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Canon Solutions America Expands its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS)

Building on its commitment to enabling information and data security, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio to include Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS). This critical service provides 24/7/365 monitoring of potentially all systems, devices, and user activity within an organization, employing an economical business model to expand these capabilities to organizations of all sizes, in all types of industries.
TECHNOLOGY
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy