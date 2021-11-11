Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of Pipeline Candidates, Including RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil)

Merck and partner privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will present data from a Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually starting later Wednesday. "Poster data will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET and presented during Poster Session C from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20.," the companies said in a joint statement. There are high hopes for the drug, which can be taken at home, while existing COVID treatments have to be administered by intravenous or subcutaneous infusion in a clinical setting. The treatment has already been authorized for use in the U.K. in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The company has sought regulatory approval in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries. Merck has agreed to make molnupiravir available to lower income countries and will allow generic companies to make it. Merck shares were slightly lower premarket but have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 HOURS AGO