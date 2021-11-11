Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 2q21

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a board meeting on 11 November 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.55 per share, in total NOK 139 020 676, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.

