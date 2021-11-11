Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 2q21

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
On 11/17/21, Microsoft, SBA Communications, and Nielsen Holdings will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Microsoft will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/9/21, SBA Communications will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/16/21, and Nielsen Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 12/2/21.
At a board meeting on 11 November 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.55 per share, in total NOK 139 020 676, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.14 (NOK 1.17) as from today, 04 November 2021. About TGS. TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ...
Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
