Running a profitable and highly efficient accounting, bookkeeping or tax practice is no different than coaching a softball (or baseball) team. As I said previously, you might think that this is coming out of left field…excuse the pun. However, if you know me (and you will at the end of The Designated Motivator for Accounting Professionals webinar!) you’ll understand that softball has been, and continues to be, a big part of my life. Plus, it really offers the perfect analogy and strategic framework for how technology should serve your firm.

