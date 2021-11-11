CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Points: Will a 2-loss team make the Final Four?

By Mark Blaudschun
Earlier this season Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss. That 41-38 win on Oct. 9 in College Station is keeping the Aggies in the SEC championship hunt as the 2021 season winds down. In fact, with a little luck, Texas A&M could become the first team with two losses to advance to the College Football Playoff. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today.

Mr. CFB (Tony Barnhart) and A Jersey Guy (Mark Blaudschun) both love college football, but they often have different perspectives.

Topic: Will a 2-loss team be in this season's Final Four?

Mr.CFB

Is it possible, Jersey Guy?

Sure, it's possible. It happened in th old BCS days of 2007 when LSU entered championship Saturday with two losses and a No. 7 national ranking. But on that crazy, crazy day, No. 1 Missouri lost to Oklahoma, No. 2 West Virginia lost to Pitts, and LSU beat Tennessee in the SEC championship game.

Ohio State (11-1) jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 and LSU jumped from No. 7 to No. 2. The next day LSU got in the BCS championship with two losses The Tigers went on to beat Ohio State for the national championship,

You would think that with a four-team playoff instead of a two-team playoff the odds would be greater now that a two-loss team could get in. In theory, you'd be right.

But as we sit here today, with four weeks until the final CFP rankings on Dec. 5, the top 12 teams all have one loss or no losses. The highest ranked teams with two losses are No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 12 Ole Miss. And they play each other on Saturday in Oxford. So one will be eliminated from this discussion.

It is possible for a team like Texas A&M if it wins at Ole Miss and LSU to close out the conference season and Alabama, which looked human against LSU, loses to Arkansas or Auburn. That would put the Aggies into the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia. Should Texas A&M win the SEC championship by beating the Bulldogs, there would have to be a place for them.

But I just have a feeling that Alabama is going to win out and play Georgia in Atlanta with one loss. A loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would eliminate the Crimson Tide.

Stay tuned. It is stuff like this that makes college football the best sport on the planet. It always deliver and it's going to deliver again in 2021,

A Jersey Guy

Mr. CFB, you are right. This is a great sport and this is a crazy year, which is why we are going to see a 2 loss team make it into the playoffs for the first time in this current four team cycle.

And that team will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is what is going to happen.

Alabama will roll past everyone and get to the SEC title game and...lose on a last second field goal to the Bulldogs.

Normally the Tide at 11-2 would be out cf the playoff picture.

Not this time.

The Pac-12 will bow out when Oregon loses. The ACC is already out and the Big 12 will be in trouble when Oklahoma loses a championship game to Oklahoma State which will have two losses--to Oklahoma in the last game of the regular season.

Start doing the math.

Georgia gets one spot.

A once beaten Big Ten champion gets

the second spot.

Unbeaten Cincinnati gets No. 3.

No. 4?

A two-loss Alabama team which has lost both its games on last second field goals?

Very very possible.

ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

