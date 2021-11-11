CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President Kovind hails COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly amid pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic. Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant...

albuquerqueexpress.com

President Kovind confers Padma Shri to Dwarf Para Athlete KY Venkatesh

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Shri to India's leading dwarf para-athlete KY Venkatesh on Tuesday. Venkatesh has won a record number of medals in the World Dwarf Games. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan...
40th IITF reflects pandemic-hit economy has recovered, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IIFT) reflects that the Indian economy has recovered strongly, and this time IIFT is three times bigger than the trade fair organised in 2019. Lauding the historically high level...
Indian at par with its neighbour in terms of developments at borders: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India is no less than its neighbour in development at the Arunachal Pradesh border and the country will give a befitting reply in every situation. Speaking on the occasion of Silver Jubilee celebrations of the...
PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday. The Prime Minister is in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', celebrated on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter...
India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
Israel Prime Minister likely to visit India next year, says envoy

By Naveen Kapoor / Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to visit India next year and both countries are working on the tentative dates, the country's envoy told ANI. "We are working on it (Israel PM's visit to India). We don't...
Covid-19 Pandemic Timeline Fast Facts

Here's some information about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus, called Covid-19 by WHO, originated in China and is the cousin of the SARS virus. Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The viruses can...
Europe hits highest weekly COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Geneva [Switzerland], November 14 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has informed that almost two million cases of COVID-19 were reported in Europe last week, the most in a single week in that region since the pandemic started. Almost 27 thousand deaths were reported in the continent last week, more...
ISSF increases Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48

Sulaibiya [Kuwait], November 14 (ANI): The Asian Shooting Confederation on Saturday announced that they have received a letter from International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) confirming that the Olympic quota places for Asia have been increased from 38 to 48.The Asian Shooting Confederation expressed its gratitude to the ISSF. The 48 quota places are expected to come into effect from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
China's epidemic-containing strategy effective: expert

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Renowned epidemiologist and academic Liang Wannian said China's epidemic containment strategy has proved to be effective. China has successfully contained dozens of sporadic COVID-19 resurgences over the past year or so, ensuring a balance between epidemic prevention and economic development, Liang, professor at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.
Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
