Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa takes the back and secures powerful submission over Durinho. BJJ Stars 7 was headlined by a no-gi match between Gilbert “Durinho” Burns and Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa. Since starting his professional MMA career in 2012, Durinho has been on a mission to become a UFC welterweight champion. He made it to a title fight with current king of the division Kamaru Usman and has remained active on the jiu-jitsu scene throughout his mixed martial arts journey. Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa has been one of the top ranked grapplers with and without the gi since receiving his black belt in 2015. The Hulk trains with some of the best competitors in the world on a daily basis at Atos Jiu-Jitsu HQ in San Diego under Professor Andre Galvao.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO