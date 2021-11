Jannik Sinner will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Sinner is ranked 9th in the world while Alcaraz is the World No.35. Italian sensation Jannik Sinner has had a dream season so far. After Wimbledon, he won the Washington Open where he defeated the likes of Sebastian Korda, Steve Johnson, Jenson Brooksby and Mackenzie McDonald. He also reached the Round of 16 of US Open where he bowed out to Alexander Zverev. Following up, he defended his Sofia Open crown and also won the European Open at Antwerp without dropping a set. Last week, he made it to the semifinal of the Vienna Open.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO