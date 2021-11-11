CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMC appoints new president, executives

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. has replaced its president and brought on another senior executive in a leadership shakeup, that, according to the electric-vehicle startup, was done with narrow focus to bring its flagship truck to market and further develop its partnership with Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. Out as...

Warren Tribune Chronicle

Former LMC CEO burns $18.8M in stock

LORDSTOWN — The founder and ex-CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp. has sold more than 3.2 million shares of the stock he owns in the startup electric-vehicle maker, earning more than $18.8 million in the transaction. A filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows after the sale —...
