CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Genome Engineering Market - Growing Number of Genomics Projects Drive the Industry Growth

biospace.com
 6 days ago

The genome engineering market has been anticipated to experience noteworthy growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. The increasing market growth has been primarily driven by different factors such as the growing number of genomics projects. In addition to this, the easy availability of government funding is also likely to fuel growth...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Increased Research and Development Activities to Widen its Application to Drive Demand in Near Future

The global albumin market is likely to be driven by various factors such as the rise in plasma collection, the production of plant-based albumin, and high demand for albumin in research and development activities. Besides, increasing production of immunoglobulins is also likely to bode well for the market. However, the market's development is constrained by strict restrictions, side effects linked with albumin, illogical applications, and restricted reimbursement. Market participants are projected to benefit from the fast expansion of the market in developing countries across Asia Pacific, as well as the growing usage of the albumin.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Asia Pacific Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Preterm Birth and PROM Testing - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market was valued at US$ 150.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in number of preterm births, growth of the medical diagnostics industry in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, and adoption of latest technologies and techniques to access or diagnose preterm births are projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.
WORLD
biospace.com

Scar Treatment Market: The Atrophic & Acne scars segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Scar Treatment Market (By Scar Type: Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, Others (Stretch Marks), By treatment type (Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, Excimer Laser), Injectables, Others, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. According to the report, the global scar treatment market was valued at US$ 15,805.4 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,141.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of people suffering from skin problems across the world is anticipated to fuel the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Key Market#R D#Engineering
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market: Heavyweight Construction in Hybrid Vinyl Nitrile Gloves Preferred in Medical Industries

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments. Rubber hand gloves are used in various industrial and medical applications. These are made by using different types of rubber depending upon the requirement of the task. Nitrile rubber gloves or nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves are the most popular rubber latex gloves. Household gloves used for dishwashing and other such applications are made primarily of latex; however, industrial gloves are made from high performance synthetic rubber types mentioned above.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Orthopedic Application to be Promising Segment

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global medical devices contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 47.5 Bn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion in the medical devices industry is anticipated to boost demand for medical devices contract manufacturing during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global medical devices contract manufacturing market, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to offer significant potential to the medical devices contract manufacturing market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2026.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

In-vitro Transcription Templates Market: The Vaccine Segment Accounted for Major Share of the Global Market

In-Vitro Transcription Templates Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global in-vitro transcription templates market was valued at ~US$ 120 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~20% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in R&D funding in healthcare and biotechnology and rise in technological advancements in molecular biology are anticipated to drive the global in-vitro transcription templates market during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Electrosurgical Devices Market: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Favor Global Market

The global electrosurgical devices market is witnessing growth through a robust competition. The market landscape is fragmented and growing costs of R&D poses major restraint to growth. However, the investment in R&D is growing by major players. Key players in the market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus, and Johnson & Johnson.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Biological Safety Testing Market: Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry to Boost Market

The global market for biological safety testing is showcasing a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group, SGS SA, Avance Biosciences, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Paragon Bioservices Inc., Toxikon Inc., Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, and NuAire are some of the prominent part of the competitive landscape of this market, making it fragmented. The key companies are expanding their regional reach to strengthen their position in the global market. Over the coming years, vendors of biological safety testing products are expected to involve into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge, states the research report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market is Expected to Gain a Bolstered Growth in Demand on the Back of the Advent of Subdermal Implants

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market. Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global drug and gene delivery devices market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Latest Report on Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Industry

Proteins are biocatalysts and explicit for quickening different sorts of synthetic responses without going through self-changes. The compounds are right now utilized in different applications in DNA control, examination, and biotechnology, and so forth. The strength catalysts are utilized for unmistakable purposes in low volume and high worth added applications, for example, medical services. Protein based drug plans are utilized for the therapy of ongoing conditions, for example, disease and AIDS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and growing population of geriatrics who are more prone to heart diseases, the demand in the market for blood flow measurement devices is swiftly incrementing. Devices such as ultrasound including Doppler and transit-time flow meters (TTFM) and laser Doppler are highly useful in measuring the blood flowing through cross section of blood vessel in a certain duration of time. Given the severe consequences of not being aware of blood pressure, medical practitioners are frequently suggesting the use of blood flow measurement devices and consumers are readily opting for it. As a result, the demand in the global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to increase at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Registry Software Market Report | Exclusive Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

The patient registry software market is anticipated to experience noteworthy growth avenues in the upcoming years. The increasing market growth is commonly attributed to a rapid shift toward computerized registries in order to provide the consumers with an automated way. This is used for the storage of data and for the creation, sorting, and display of the patient lists to be used in the planning, reporting, quality improvement, and direct care delivery. Further, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 and the continuously increasing count of these patients are anticipated to fuel demand opportunities in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Biosimilars Market 2027 | A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights

Biosimilars can be defined as a biologic medical product, which is considered to be similar to already approved biologic. These biosimilars are approved based on their efficacy, quality, safety, and the same standards of pharmaceutical quality that apply to all biologic medicines. Chronic disease prevalence has been increasing significantly at the global level. This necessitates the need for affordable treatment, contributing to the growth of the biosimilars market.
CANCER
biospace.com

Life Science Microscopy Devices Market Exclusive Report on the Latest Market Scenario

The life science microscopy devices market is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Advancements in the microbiology sector are at an all-time high. The increased funding by the government bodies of numerous countries on research and development activities in the microbiology sector will bring good growth opportunities during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

X Ray detectors Market Size, Insights: A Huge Opportunity for Investors by 2031

According to the report, the global X-ray detectors market was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. X-ray detector is a primary component of an X-ray system. X-ray detectors are made of silicon, cadmium tungstate, germanium, and other materials. X-ray detectors are made of single and compounded crystal and comprise silicon photodiode, silicon APDs, CCD area image sensors, flat panel sensors, CMOS area image sensors, and other components. X-ray detectors are used in dental imaging, veterinary imaging, and non-destructive inspection of luggage, foods, and other industrial products.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis Report

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market is has a fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of several players, Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes. Strategic partnership, acquisitions, and mergers are key startegies that these companies have adopted to gain a stronger foothold in the market. This trend have strengthen their presence and helped for business expansion globally. Some of the key players operating in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market include Lake Immunogenics Inc., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Proliant Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories Inc., and ANZCO Foods Ltd.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Immunohematology Market Detailed Analysis Report with Forecast

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Immunohematology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”, the global immunohematology market was valued at US$ 1,462.1 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of US$ 1,991.8 Mn by 2025. This report offers a thorough understanding of the immunohematology market across the globe, its key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rapid Sterility Testing Market Will Set Up to Gain High Revenue in Coming Years | Transparency Market Research

Global Rapid Sterility Testing Market: Introduction. Rapid sterility tests have absolute sensitivity and specificity for bacterial detection and can identify viable microbes within the scope of microbiological development. These ensure testing in rapid and accurate manner. Rapid sterility testing is used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market 2017-2025: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

The global meningitis diagnostic testing market was valued over US$ 105.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that rising demand for innovative technologies and adoption of rapid testing methods such as point of care testing is spurring the growth of meningitis diagnostic testing in coming years (2017 to 2025). The North America and Asia Pacific are projected to dominate the global meningitis diagnostic testing market in the coming years owing to due availability of rapid diagnostic tests, routine vaccination programs to prevent meningitis, and increased patient awareness. Middle East & Africa is projected to account significant market share by 2025. This is attributed to large meningitis patient base in Sub-Saharan Africa (also known as Meningitis Belt). Growing adoption of technologically advanced products manufactured by key manufacturers like IMMY, BioFire Diagnostics, etc. is likely to drive the rapid diagnostic testing across globe. The Asia Pacific meningitis diagnostic testing market is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy