Genome Engineering Market - Growing Number of Genomics Projects Drive the Industry Growth

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments. Rubber hand gloves are used in various industrial and medical applications. These are made by using different types of rubber depending upon the requirement of the task. Nitrile rubber gloves or nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves are the most popular rubber latex gloves. Household gloves used for dishwashing and other such applications are made primarily of latex; however, industrial gloves are made from high performance synthetic rubber types mentioned above.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO