A variety of drugs for the treatment of glaucoma are currently undergoing clinical trials and are expected to be accepted by major players in the market in the near future. The large pipeline of glaucoma medications is expected to propel growth of the global glaucoma eye drops market in the near future. For instance, in January 2019, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. started a clinical trial on drug candidate DE-111A (that is a preservative-free, clear, colorless sterile aqueous ophthalmic solution containing 0.015mg of tafluprost and 5.0mg of timolol in 1mL) for open-angle glaucoma treatment, and ocular hypertension treatment. There were 324 patients in the clinical trial. This clinical trial is now in phase 3 and should be finished by the end of June 2020.

