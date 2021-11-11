Benzodiazepine Drugs Market is Presumed to be Valued at US $ 2,617.16 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Scar Treatment Market (By Scar Type: Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, Others (Stretch Marks), By treatment type (Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, Excimer Laser), Injectables, Others, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. According to the report, the global scar treatment market was valued at US$ 15,805.4 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,141.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of people suffering from skin problems across the world is anticipated to fuel the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.
