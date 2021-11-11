CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzodiazepine Drugs Market is Presumed to be Valued at US $ 2,617.16 Mn by 2026

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Benzodiazepine Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global benzodiazepine drugs market was valued at US $ 2,057.19 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Biological Safety Testing Market: Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry to Boost Market

The global market for biological safety testing is showcasing a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group, SGS SA, Avance Biosciences, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Paragon Bioservices Inc., Toxikon Inc., Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, and NuAire are some of the prominent part of the competitive landscape of this market, making it fragmented. The key companies are expanding their regional reach to strengthen their position in the global market. Over the coming years, vendors of biological safety testing products are expected to involve into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge, states the research report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Pearl Millet Market is Anticipated to Sell Over US$ 13,500 Mn Worth across the Globe by 2031 End

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
RETAIL
biospace.com

Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Increased Research and Development Activities to Widen its Application to Drive Demand in Near Future

The global albumin market is likely to be driven by various factors such as the rise in plasma collection, the production of plant-based albumin, and high demand for albumin in research and development activities. Besides, increasing production of immunoglobulins is also likely to bode well for the market. However, the market's development is constrained by strict restrictions, side effects linked with albumin, illogical applications, and restricted reimbursement. Market participants are projected to benefit from the fast expansion of the market in developing countries across Asia Pacific, as well as the growing usage of the albumin.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Asia Pacific Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Preterm Birth and PROM Testing - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market was valued at US$ 150.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in number of preterm births, growth of the medical diagnostics industry in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, and adoption of latest technologies and techniques to access or diagnose preterm births are projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.
WORLD
biospace.com

Scar Treatment Market: The Atrophic & Acne scars segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Scar Treatment Market (By Scar Type: Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, Others (Stretch Marks), By treatment type (Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, Excimer Laser), Injectables, Others, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. According to the report, the global scar treatment market was valued at US$ 15,805.4 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,141.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of people suffering from skin problems across the world is anticipated to fuel the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Latest Report on Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Industry

Proteins are biocatalysts and explicit for quickening different sorts of synthetic responses without going through self-changes. The compounds are right now utilized in different applications in DNA control, examination, and biotechnology, and so forth. The strength catalysts are utilized for unmistakable purposes in low volume and high worth added applications, for example, medical services. Protein based drug plans are utilized for the therapy of ongoing conditions, for example, disease and AIDS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: The Oncology Segment is Likely to Expand at a Higher CAGR during the Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D and other operating costs in pharmaceutical industries induces medium and large pharmaceutical companies to outsource their sales operations, as it offers cost controls, better results, and flexibility in terms of operations is anticipated to drive the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market from 2021 to 2031.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market in 2021 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The healthcare industry is plagued by a range of pressing challenges ranging from managing patient data to maintaining the supply chain of drugs. While not only a pile of patient data but challenges such as inefficiencies, bureaucracy, errors and higher administrative costs are the pressing challenges of the healthcare industry. Blockchain technology is expected to disrupt the healthcare industry as it holds the potential to solve the industry’s most daunting challenges while offering a value-add as well as profitability. These factors are boosting the blockchain technology in healthcare market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

mHealth Market was valued at US$ 16.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 107.6 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.4% between 2020 and 2027

MHealth is a sub-segment of eHealth. It stands for mobile health and involves medical practice in public healthcare favour that is supported by mobile devices. The mHealth indicate use of communication mobile devices such as electronic tablets, mobile phones, PDAs as well as wearable devices like smart watches that collect information about healthcare services.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated to be valued at US$ 180.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2028, Owing to Increasing Adoption of ctive Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) are ingredients used in a pharmaceutical drug of pesticide that is biologically active. These ingredients can be natural substances or chemical or a combination of substances used in a completed pharmaceutical products (FPP) developed for furnishing pharmacological activity or to have a direct effect in the diagnostics, mitigation, cure, prevention or treatment of disease or to have a direct effect in correcting, restoring or modifying physiological functions in humans. API production procedure involves a chain of operations resulting in the preparation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Fermentation, multi-step chemical synthesis, crystallization, purification, million, drying, labelling, packing and testing are key steps or operations in the active pharmaceutical ingredients process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pen Needles Market: The insulin segment is expected to dominate the market

Pen needles are used in combination with pen injectors for the delivery of injectable medications. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle which is fixed in a plastic hub and connects to the injection pen. Pen needles are available in different lengths and diameters. These pen needles are used by health professionals to inject different medications. People suffering from diabetes commonly use pen needles, as they require multiple insulin injections per day. Injection pens and pen needles are considered to be alternative drug delivery method to the traditional syringe or vial method. Needle technology has undergone a significant change in the last few decades. Presently, pen needles are manufactured and engineered for more easy use , as they comprises of electro-polishing for the smoothness of needle, fine and thin point tips for ease in penetration. These pen needles also have plastic caps for safety, and are also having lubrication for more glide and less friction, and also individual wrapping for sterilization.
MARKETS
biospace.com

US Spends $1 Billion on GSK-Vir Antibody; Pfizer Requests Paxlovid Approval

While COVID-19 appears to be surging again in the U.S. and Europe, the government is spending billions of dollars to acquire antibody and antiviral therapies and edging toward vaccination boosters for all adults. Here’s a look. U.S. Government Buys $1 Billion Worth of GSK-Vir’s Antibody Therapy. The U.S. government inked...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Calciphylaxis treatment market size was valued at US$ 1,097.7 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028) | Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Laboratoris Sanifit S.L.

The Global Calciphylaxis Treatment Market, accounted for US$ 1,097.7 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Get PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2251. Calciphylaxis is a scarce condition distinguished by aggregation or calcification of calcium in the...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Hemoglobinopathy Market is expected to reach US$ 277.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

Hemoglobinopathies are one of the most typical hereditary diseases in the globe. The conditions may be segmented into two group’s namely structural hemoglobin variants and thalassemia syndromes. Alpha thalassemia and Beta thalassemia are some major types and the typical variants of structural hemoglobin are HbE,HbC and HbS. The global hemoglobinopathy...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Softgel capsule market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,853.18 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028) | Capsugel, EuroCaps Ltd, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd.

Softgel capsules (or soft gelatin capsules) are a solid capsule that surrounds a liquid or semi-solid center (inner fill). They consist of a gelatin based shell surrounding a liquid fill. Softgel shells are a combination of opacifier, water, gelatin, and a plasticizer such as sorbitol(s) and/or glycerin. It is a multivitamin product used to prevent or treat vitamin deficiency due to certain illnesses, poor diet, or during pregnancy. Moreover, these capsules can be used to improve bioavailability by delivering the drug in solutions or other absorption enhancing media.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Cancer Cachexia Market is estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years

Current and ongoing clinical trials in oncology have shed light on multifactorial pathogenicity of the syndrome cancer cachexia. Understanding the mechanism of cancer cachexia has become imperative for the understanding of prognostic factors for cancer. Biopharmaceuticals seeking stronghold in the global cancer cachexia market have adopted strategies that accelerate time-to-market of novel pharmaceutical agents, observes analysts at Transparency Market Research.
CANCER
biospace.com

Rapid Sterility Testing Market Will Set Up to Gain High Revenue in Coming Years | Transparency Market Research

Global Rapid Sterility Testing Market: Introduction. Rapid sterility tests have absolute sensitivity and specificity for bacterial detection and can identify viable microbes within the scope of microbiological development. These ensure testing in rapid and accurate manner. Rapid sterility testing is used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players

The rivalry between Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc. characterizes the competitive landscape present in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market, states a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Currently, the leading players are focusing on increasing the efficiency of their products by inculcating the latest technologies, in order to gain a competitive edge over the peers. Over the coming years, these participants are expected to involve more in partnerships with regional players in a bid to strengthen their regional presence, notes the research study.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and growing population of geriatrics who are more prone to heart diseases, the demand in the market for blood flow measurement devices is swiftly incrementing. Devices such as ultrasound including Doppler and transit-time flow meters (TTFM) and laser Doppler are highly useful in measuring the blood flowing through cross section of blood vessel in a certain duration of time. Given the severe consequences of not being aware of blood pressure, medical practitioners are frequently suggesting the use of blood flow measurement devices and consumers are readily opting for it. As a result, the demand in the global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to increase at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
MARKETS

