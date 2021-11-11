CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size to Rise at a Moderate CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026

 6 days ago

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at US$ 8,590.02 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR...

Electrosurgical Devices Market: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Favor Global Market

The global electrosurgical devices market is witnessing growth through a robust competition. The market landscape is fragmented and growing costs of R&D poses major restraint to growth. However, the investment in R&D is growing by major players. Key players in the market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus, and Johnson & Johnson.
Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Asia Pacific Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Preterm Birth and PROM Testing - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market was valued at US$ 150.5 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in number of preterm births, growth of the medical diagnostics industry in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific, and adoption of latest technologies and techniques to access or diagnose preterm births are projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.
Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: The Oncology Segment is Likely to Expand at a Higher CAGR during the Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D and other operating costs in pharmaceutical industries induces medium and large pharmaceutical companies to outsource their sales operations, as it offers cost controls, better results, and flexibility in terms of operations is anticipated to drive the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market from 2021 to 2031.
Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market is Expected to Gain a Bolstered Growth in Demand on the Back of the Advent of Subdermal Implants

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market. Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global drug and gene delivery devices market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.
Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Latest Report on Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Industry

Proteins are biocatalysts and explicit for quickening different sorts of synthetic responses without going through self-changes. The compounds are right now utilized in different applications in DNA control, examination, and biotechnology, and so forth. The strength catalysts are utilized for unmistakable purposes in low volume and high worth added applications, for example, medical services. Protein based drug plans are utilized for the therapy of ongoing conditions, for example, disease and AIDS.
Scar Treatment Market: The Atrophic & Acne scars segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Scar Treatment Market (By Scar Type: Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, Others (Stretch Marks), By treatment type (Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, Excimer Laser), Injectables, Others, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. According to the report, the global scar treatment market was valued at US$ 15,805.4 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,141.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of people suffering from skin problems across the world is anticipated to fuel the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.
Plastic Bandages Market Size with CAGR 5.09%, 2021 Global Business Trends, Business Share | key Players : Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, BSN Medical, 3M, Acelity, Medline Industries, Smith & Nephew

The report titled Global Plastic Bandages Market defines and outlines the products, applications, and specifications for the readers. The study lists the leading companies operating in the global market and highlights the key changing trends adopted by companies to maintain dominance. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tool, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the leading companies are all mentioned in the report. All major players in this global market are profiled with details such as product type, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Orthopedic Application to be Promising Segment

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global medical devices contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 47.5 Bn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion in the medical devices industry is anticipated to boost demand for medical devices contract manufacturing during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global medical devices contract manufacturing market, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to offer significant potential to the medical devices contract manufacturing market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2026.
Cancer Cachexia Market is estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years

Current and ongoing clinical trials in oncology have shed light on multifactorial pathogenicity of the syndrome cancer cachexia. Understanding the mechanism of cancer cachexia has become imperative for the understanding of prognostic factors for cancer. Biopharmaceuticals seeking stronghold in the global cancer cachexia market have adopted strategies that accelerate time-to-market of novel pharmaceutical agents, observes analysts at Transparency Market Research.
Patient Registry Software Market Report | Exclusive Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

The patient registry software market is anticipated to experience noteworthy growth avenues in the upcoming years. The increasing market growth is commonly attributed to a rapid shift toward computerized registries in order to provide the consumers with an automated way. This is used for the storage of data and for the creation, sorting, and display of the patient lists to be used in the planning, reporting, quality improvement, and direct care delivery. Further, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 and the continuously increasing count of these patients are anticipated to fuel demand opportunities in the market.
Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Rising Up Gradually With the Adoption of New Technologies

The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market is rising with increasing complex regulatory process & growing regulatory burden. The global healthcare contract research outsourcing market was valued over US$ 30 Bn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 54 Bn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to globalization of clinical trials, increasing efforts for optimization of costs and development time for drug development and rise in varied services and solutions offered by the CROs.
Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market 2017-2025: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

The global meningitis diagnostic testing market was valued over US$ 105.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that rising demand for innovative technologies and adoption of rapid testing methods such as point of care testing is spurring the growth of meningitis diagnostic testing in coming years (2017 to 2025). The North America and Asia Pacific are projected to dominate the global meningitis diagnostic testing market in the coming years owing to due availability of rapid diagnostic tests, routine vaccination programs to prevent meningitis, and increased patient awareness. Middle East & Africa is projected to account significant market share by 2025. This is attributed to large meningitis patient base in Sub-Saharan Africa (also known as Meningitis Belt). Growing adoption of technologically advanced products manufactured by key manufacturers like IMMY, BioFire Diagnostics, etc. is likely to drive the rapid diagnostic testing across globe. The Asia Pacific meningitis diagnostic testing market is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.
Surgical Packs Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast - 2025

Taking into consideration the increasing number of surgical procedures, surgical packs containing a set of necessary surgical apparatus have greatly helped medical professionals. The surgical packs are the kits with various surgical interventions required by surgeons while performing surgeries. Rising number of complex surgeries all over the world, and cost...
Blood Collection Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 6.2 Billion with 6.5% CAGR By 2028 | Share Analysis, Future Trends and Industry Insights

Blood collection devices play a crucial role in the treatment of the patient. blood samples are collected for the treatment to measure the fundamental metabolism components such as magnesium, sodium, chloride, potassium, blood urea nitrogen, and creatinine, and measuring lipid levels and blood glucose. In recent years, as technology has increased in availability and complexity, the experts in the laboratories are receiving a wide range of challenges and opportunities. In case of opportunity, an automated method of collection enables technicians to perform a greater variety of tests on smaller sample quantities with greater accuracy of outcomes than the manual blood collection process.
Rapid Sterility Testing Market Will Set Up to Gain High Revenue in Coming Years | Transparency Market Research

Global Rapid Sterility Testing Market: Introduction. Rapid sterility tests have absolute sensitivity and specificity for bacterial detection and can identify viable microbes within the scope of microbiological development. These ensure testing in rapid and accurate manner. Rapid sterility testing is used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical...
Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis Report

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market is has a fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of several players, Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes. Strategic partnership, acquisitions, and mergers are key startegies that these companies have adopted to gain a stronger foothold in the market. This trend have strengthen their presence and helped for business expansion globally. Some of the key players operating in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market include Lake Immunogenics Inc., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Proliant Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories Inc., and ANZCO Foods Ltd.
Protein Detection and Qualification Market anticipated to Grow at a Significant Speed | Here’s Why

The protein detection and qualification market has been anticipated to grow at a significant speed in the forthcoming years. The increasing market has been driven by the increasing requirement for protein quantification in laboratories. These devices deal with versatile activities starting from protein characterization to clinical drug dosing and diagnostic testing.
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market is expected with High Probability Business Opportunity in US & APAC Region

The global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market was valued at approximately US$ 2.9 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.2% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that rising incidence of the development of antibiotic resistant strains among all age groups are likely to spur the demand of MRSA Drugs in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce novel anti-MRSA agents in developed markets such a North America and Europe, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global MRSA Drugs market. Established presence & wide distribution networks of major players and growing market penetration of emerging players are likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific MRSA Drugs market at a CAGR of around 3.7% from 2017 to 2025.
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market 2027: In-depth Research with Emerging Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market was valued at US$ 0.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.
Sky Labs CART-I, a Wearable Heart Monitoring Medical Device, Advances Into the British Medical Device Market

Sky Labs, a global health care start-up, will fully advance into the British medical device market based on ‘CART-I (Cardio Tracker),’ the company’s wearable heart monitoring medical device. Through its global website, Sky Labs announced that it will officially sell CART-I, the world’s first ring-type medical device to monitor heart...
