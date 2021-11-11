Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size to Rise at a Moderate CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026

The global meningitis diagnostic testing market was valued over US$ 105.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that rising demand for innovative technologies and adoption of rapid testing methods such as point of care testing is spurring the growth of meningitis diagnostic testing in coming years (2017 to 2025). The North America and Asia Pacific are projected to dominate the global meningitis diagnostic testing market in the coming years owing to due availability of rapid diagnostic tests, routine vaccination programs to prevent meningitis, and increased patient awareness. Middle East & Africa is projected to account significant market share by 2025. This is attributed to large meningitis patient base in Sub-Saharan Africa (also known as Meningitis Belt). Growing adoption of technologically advanced products manufactured by key manufacturers like IMMY, BioFire Diagnostics, etc. is likely to drive the rapid diagnostic testing across globe. The Asia Pacific meningitis diagnostic testing market is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

