Interspinous Spacers Market is Projected to Clock a Value of US$ 100.96 Mn by 2026-End

Pen needles are used in combination with pen injectors for the delivery of injectable medications. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle which is fixed in a plastic hub and connects to the injection pen. Pen needles are available in different lengths and diameters. These pen needles are used by health professionals to inject different medications. People suffering from diabetes commonly use pen needles, as they require multiple insulin injections per day. Injection pens and pen needles are considered to be alternative drug delivery method to the traditional syringe or vial method. Needle technology has undergone a significant change in the last few decades. Presently, pen needles are manufactured and engineered for more easy use , as they comprises of electro-polishing for the smoothness of needle, fine and thin point tips for ease in penetration. These pen needles also have plastic caps for safety, and are also having lubrication for more glide and less friction, and also individual wrapping for sterilization.

