Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market is Anticipated to Surge with an Impressive CAGR of 5.0% During 2017 - 2025

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market. Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global drug and gene delivery devices market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO