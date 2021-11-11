CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bioreactors and Fermenters Market is Likely to Reach a Value of US$ 4,461.0 Mn by the End of 2024

 6 days ago

The world bioreactors and fermenters market is characterized with a largely consolidated business landscape and a low to moderate level of market competition, with the top five players holding for a more than around 63% of the said market in 2015, as noted by Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its recent...

Scar Treatment Market: The Atrophic & Acne scars segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Scar Treatment Market (By Scar Type: Atrophic & Acne Scars, Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids, Contracture Scars, Others (Stretch Marks), By treatment type (Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicone Sheets, Others (Sprays, Oils, etc.)), Laser Treatment (CO2 Lasers, Pulsed Dye Laser, Excimer Laser), Injectables, Others, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. According to the report, the global scar treatment market was valued at US$ 15,805.4 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,141.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in number of people suffering from skin problems across the world is anticipated to fuel the global scar treatment market during the forecast period.
Electrosurgical Devices Market: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Favor Global Market

The global electrosurgical devices market is witnessing growth through a robust competition. The market landscape is fragmented and growing costs of R&D poses major restraint to growth. However, the investment in R&D is growing by major players. Key players in the market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus, and Johnson & Johnson.
Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market is Expected to Gain a Bolstered Growth in Demand on the Back of the Advent of Subdermal Implants

The changing preferences of physicians and patients in administration of medicines has been the primary growth driver for the global drug and gene delivery devices market. The increasing efforts to minimize the incidences of bacterial diseases, viral diseases, and developing novel ways of managing health conditions such as diabetes are have been the powerful factors determining the trajectory of the global market. Over the years, the global market has also benefited by the tremendous growth in gene therapy that has introduced treatment for a wide range of diseases. The global drug and gene delivery devices market is being driven by the introduction of auto-injectors, adoption of advanced implants, and development of advanced devices that have revolutionized drug and gene delivery.
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Orthopedic Application to be Promising Segment

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global medical devices contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 47.5 Bn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion in the medical devices industry is anticipated to boost demand for medical devices contract manufacturing during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global medical devices contract manufacturing market, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to offer significant potential to the medical devices contract manufacturing market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2026.
Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market in 2021 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The healthcare industry is plagued by a range of pressing challenges ranging from managing patient data to maintaining the supply chain of drugs. While not only a pile of patient data but challenges such as inefficiencies, bureaucracy, errors and higher administrative costs are the pressing challenges of the healthcare industry. Blockchain technology is expected to disrupt the healthcare industry as it holds the potential to solve the industry’s most daunting challenges while offering a value-add as well as profitability. These factors are boosting the blockchain technology in healthcare market.
Rubber Gloves Market: Heavyweight Construction in Hybrid Vinyl Nitrile Gloves Preferred in Medical Industries

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments. Rubber hand gloves are used in various industrial and medical applications. These are made by using different types of rubber depending upon the requirement of the task. Nitrile rubber gloves or nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves are the most popular rubber latex gloves. Household gloves used for dishwashing and other such applications are made primarily of latex; however, industrial gloves are made from high performance synthetic rubber types mentioned above.
Pearl Millet Market is Anticipated to Sell Over US$ 13,500 Mn Worth across the Globe by 2031 End

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Latest Report on Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Industry

Proteins are biocatalysts and explicit for quickening different sorts of synthetic responses without going through self-changes. The compounds are right now utilized in different applications in DNA control, examination, and biotechnology, and so forth. The strength catalysts are utilized for unmistakable purposes in low volume and high worth added applications, for example, medical services. Protein based drug plans are utilized for the therapy of ongoing conditions, for example, disease and AIDS.
mHealth Market was valued at US$ 16.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 107.6 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.4% between 2020 and 2027

MHealth is a sub-segment of eHealth. It stands for mobile health and involves medical practice in public healthcare favour that is supported by mobile devices. The mHealth indicate use of communication mobile devices such as electronic tablets, mobile phones, PDAs as well as wearable devices like smart watches that collect information about healthcare services.
Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Increased Research and Development Activities to Widen its Application to Drive Demand in Near Future

The global albumin market is likely to be driven by various factors such as the rise in plasma collection, the production of plant-based albumin, and high demand for albumin in research and development activities. Besides, increasing production of immunoglobulins is also likely to bode well for the market. However, the market's development is constrained by strict restrictions, side effects linked with albumin, illogical applications, and restricted reimbursement. Market participants are projected to benefit from the fast expansion of the market in developing countries across Asia Pacific, as well as the growing usage of the albumin.
Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: The Oncology Segment is Likely to Expand at a Higher CAGR during the Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D and other operating costs in pharmaceutical industries induces medium and large pharmaceutical companies to outsource their sales operations, as it offers cost controls, better results, and flexibility in terms of operations is anticipated to drive the global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market from 2021 to 2031.
Biological Safety Testing Market: Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry to Boost Market

The global market for biological safety testing is showcasing a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group, SGS SA, Avance Biosciences, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Paragon Bioservices Inc., Toxikon Inc., Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, and NuAire are some of the prominent part of the competitive landscape of this market, making it fragmented. The key companies are expanding their regional reach to strengthen their position in the global market. Over the coming years, vendors of biological safety testing products are expected to involve into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge, states the research report.
Portable Generators Market is Expected to Register a CAGR Value of 5% by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Portable Generators market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Portable Generators.
Pen Needles Market: The insulin segment is expected to dominate the market

Pen needles are used in combination with pen injectors for the delivery of injectable medications. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle which is fixed in a plastic hub and connects to the injection pen. Pen needles are available in different lengths and diameters. These pen needles are used by health professionals to inject different medications. People suffering from diabetes commonly use pen needles, as they require multiple insulin injections per day. Injection pens and pen needles are considered to be alternative drug delivery method to the traditional syringe or vial method. Needle technology has undergone a significant change in the last few decades. Presently, pen needles are manufactured and engineered for more easy use , as they comprises of electro-polishing for the smoothness of needle, fine and thin point tips for ease in penetration. These pen needles also have plastic caps for safety, and are also having lubrication for more glide and less friction, and also individual wrapping for sterilization.
Hemoglobinopathy Market is expected to reach US$ 277.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

Hemoglobinopathies are one of the most typical hereditary diseases in the globe. The conditions may be segmented into two group’s namely structural hemoglobin variants and thalassemia syndromes. Alpha thalassemia and Beta thalassemia are some major types and the typical variants of structural hemoglobin are HbE,HbC and HbS. The global hemoglobinopathy...
Softgel capsule market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,853.18 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028) | Capsugel, EuroCaps Ltd, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd.

Softgel capsules (or soft gelatin capsules) are a solid capsule that surrounds a liquid or semi-solid center (inner fill). They consist of a gelatin based shell surrounding a liquid fill. Softgel shells are a combination of opacifier, water, gelatin, and a plasticizer such as sorbitol(s) and/or glycerin. It is a multivitamin product used to prevent or treat vitamin deficiency due to certain illnesses, poor diet, or during pregnancy. Moreover, these capsules can be used to improve bioavailability by delivering the drug in solutions or other absorption enhancing media.
Cancer Cachexia Market is estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years

Current and ongoing clinical trials in oncology have shed light on multifactorial pathogenicity of the syndrome cancer cachexia. Understanding the mechanism of cancer cachexia has become imperative for the understanding of prognostic factors for cancer. Biopharmaceuticals seeking stronghold in the global cancer cachexia market have adopted strategies that accelerate time-to-market of novel pharmaceutical agents, observes analysts at Transparency Market Research.
Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and growing population of geriatrics who are more prone to heart diseases, the demand in the market for blood flow measurement devices is swiftly incrementing. Devices such as ultrasound including Doppler and transit-time flow meters (TTFM) and laser Doppler are highly useful in measuring the blood flowing through cross section of blood vessel in a certain duration of time. Given the severe consequences of not being aware of blood pressure, medical practitioners are frequently suggesting the use of blood flow measurement devices and consumers are readily opting for it. As a result, the demand in the global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to increase at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
X Ray detectors Market Size, Insights: A Huge Opportunity for Investors by 2031

According to the report, the global X-ray detectors market was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. X-ray detector is a primary component of an X-ray system. X-ray detectors are made of silicon, cadmium tungstate, germanium, and other materials. X-ray detectors are made of single and compounded crystal and comprise silicon photodiode, silicon APDs, CCD area image sensors, flat panel sensors, CMOS area image sensors, and other components. X-ray detectors are used in dental imaging, veterinary imaging, and non-destructive inspection of luggage, foods, and other industrial products.
