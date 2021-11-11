The Best Hand Built MTB Trails in Scotland [Video]

As a female rider and women’s mountain bike coach, I get a lot of questions about women’s-specific everything, particularly bikes. Truth be told, I don’t subscribe to the idea of women’s-specific bikes. I’ve ridden plenty of LIV bikes and I like them less than normal ones. Yes, it is nice that these bikes come in “girly” colors, have sparkle paint, and all-around feminine flair. However, if the size and geometry are correct and the bike fits your body, then you’re set. There’s nothing that has led me to believe I need women’s specific aluminum or carbon between my legs. That being said, I do love women’s specific gear. For instance, I have a women’s-specific saddle on my bike because I’d like for my sensitive bits to remain intact.

