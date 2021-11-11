3504 Rothwood Ct, Prince George, VA 23805

Welcome home to this exquisitely renovated 5 Bedroom Quad-Level in the well established Meadowbrook West Subdivision. With a top to bottom renovation you will be left with no other option but to submit your offer immediately. As you enter your new dream home you are welcome we beautiful hardwood floors that lead in to the spacious living room and fully updated kitchen which is equipped with amazing tile flooring, new cabinets, and countertops. Heading upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, including the primary bedroom; you will find the 4th bedroom room on the 4th level of the home which is also quite large. Going down to the lower level you will find a beautiful vinyl flooring, the 5th large bedroom (option to make into a rec room, office, gym), and a large family room. You will also find 3 stunning bathrooms with amazing tile workout conveniently located throughout the home. From the dining room you can exit to the closed in sunroom which overlooks the backyard, you can also gain access to your backyard patio from the lower level family room. With a large driveway, double car garage, and gorgeous brick patio this home is perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing asap!

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO