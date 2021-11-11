ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3504 Rothwood Ct, Prince George, VA 23805

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are going to LOVE this 3 bed, 2 bath corner lot Ranch style home located in the sought-after Cedarwood Subdivision in South Prince George! Step inside this open...

richmond.com

5108 S Melody Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Welcome home to this exquisitely renovated 5 Bedroom Quad-Level in the well established Meadowbrook West Subdivision. With a top to bottom renovation you will be left with no other option but to submit your offer immediately. As you enter your new dream home you are welcome we beautiful hardwood floors that lead in to the spacious living room and fully updated kitchen which is equipped with amazing tile flooring, new cabinets, and countertops. Heading upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, including the primary bedroom; you will find the 4th bedroom room on the 4th level of the home which is also quite large. Going down to the lower level you will find a beautiful vinyl flooring, the 5th large bedroom (option to make into a rec room, office, gym), and a large family room. You will also find 3 stunning bathrooms with amazing tile workout conveniently located throughout the home. From the dining room you can exit to the closed in sunroom which overlooks the backyard, you can also gain access to your backyard patio from the lower level family room. With a large driveway, double car garage, and gorgeous brick patio this home is perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing asap!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
6 Bedroom Home in Doswell - $450,000

Welcome to the real deal Y'all! A beautiful log home made of hand scraped logs, spruce floors, vaulted cathedral ceilings, loft overlooking great room, two wood stoves, one in great room and one in the full apartment downstairs, large open concept kitchen with a massive island, great room and dining area. Covered porches and open decks and lovely in-ground pool. This home fronts a private road and also the back of property fronts the Little River. Bring your kayak and fishing polls! Bring your pool floats and get ready to spend time at home like vacation!! This fabulous private home is a one of a kind!! This is not your typical two story cookie-cutter sitting on a small lot facing neighbors on all sides in a HOA community.....the privacy and acerage cannot even be compared!! Come let your imagination take over as to all the fun and relaxation you can enjoy right at home, everyday, all day long!! Downstairs open basement apartment can be accessed from inside and therefore would make a nice inlaw suite, older child apartment, extra bedrooms for family or a B&B!!
DOSWELL, VA
15111 First St, Dinwiddie, VA 23840

Owner willing to finance! Investor special minutes from I-85 in DeWitt! This house needs a lot of work, but is ready for you to make your own. Much of the house has hardwood floors ready to be restored. The bad sections of flooring have already been removed so you can get a clear look at the work you'll need to do under the house to rebuild the rest of the flooring. Bring your contractor and get excited about what this house can become. Neighboring houses on both sides are already under renovation as well.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
2112 Hanover Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Historical Fan District Home with Carriage House**Amazing Wood Floors**Just Painted/Updated Light Fixtures**Formal Living/Custom Built Mantel & Gas FP**Stunning Dining Room/Extended Crown Moulding**Library/Built-In Shelves & Storage Cabinets**Breakfast Rm/Wet Bar, Frig & Ice Maker**Gourmet Kitchen/Wolf 6 burner gas range top, Range Hood and Warming Drawer, Built In GE Double Ovens (1 convection) & Microwave, LG SS Refrigerator & Dishwasher, Full SS Sink plus Prep Sink both/ Disposals**1st Fl Powder Room**Double French Doors lead to Private Side Porch**Rear Deck & Brick Patio Beautiful Stocked Fish Pond/Fountain**Carriage House, FAN Association Founded in Carriage house, Carriage house has New Carpet & Wood Burning FP, Split AC/Heat Unit**1 Car Garage - 2 Car Belgian Coble Stone Parking Pad**Basement/ W&D**2 Staircases**Primary Bedroom/FP/Cedar Plank Walk-in Closet Plus New Updated Bathroom/Walk-in Shower**Updated Hall Bathroom/Linen Closet**3 Other Bedrooms/Closets, Shelving & Storage**New Roof 2021**Trane Gas Heat 2020**1st Floor Air Cleaner* Front of roof is slate - copper lined gutters. Great house for entertaining. Chef's kitchen. Lots of Storage. Appliances convey "as is"
RICHMOND, VA
13808 Biggin Pond Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Welcome to The Grove! This beautiful transitional home has been well maintained with many upgrades. Features include genuine hardwood flooring throughout the first level. The kitchen features granite tops, stainless faucets and cabinet hardware. The six foot pantry provides convenient storage. All appliances convey! Kitchen opens to the breakfast nook featuring a large bay window offering views of the natural areas and walking trails outside. A huge family room features a gas fireplace, a built in surround system and a wall mounted 55 " television. Large foyer opens to the formal living room with crown molding throughout. The formal dining room features double windows, crown and chair rail molding, and opens to the kitchen. The Owners Suite is large with plenty of room for sitting/exercise area. Includes a walk in closet and the Owner's Bath, featuring a soaking tub, shower stall and private water closet. The remaining three bedrooms all feature walk in closets, ceiling fans, and wall to wall carpeting. The large third level is carpeted w/storage space. Washer/dryer convey. Yard is fully irrigated. Carpet professionally cleaned 11/16. Driveway sealed 11/9.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $472,000

If you are looking for something special; here it is, minutes from schools, shopping, and hospitals. Enjoy views on the lake from the front porch. The patio and tiled screened porch offer great privacy. The Walton Lake Owl may even stop by and give you at Hoot. The community offers a clubhouse with pool, playground, volleyball, basketball, and large common area. The lake offers to many opportunities to list. The inside offers tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen with a large eat in breakfast area with cathedral ceilings and large windows. The great room has lake views with gas fireplace, built in shelves and hardwood floors. The formal dining room with tray ceiling and moldings is perfect for entertaining friends. The back stairway separating the kitchen and great room leads to 4 bedrooms on the second floor with two full tiled bathrooms. The master and front bedrooms have beautiful lake views. The large 3rd floor can used as a 5th bedroom or rec room. The patio, wild flower garden, walk path, and vegetable garden are all part of the custom outdoor space.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
5 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $663,950

The Lancaster Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This dynamic five bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious owner's suite with amazing owner's bath and closet.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
MANAKIN, VA
2418 E Franklin St Unit#U111, Richmond City, VA 23223

Looking for a secure & comfortable condo in Church Hill? Come see Church Hill Gables on E. Franklin Street located in the desirable historic neighborhood of Church Hill. This one bedroom, one bath condo is situated in the perfect location for anyone looking to walk to wonderful restaurants, shops and charming outdoor parks. This condo features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops throughout the kitchen, a large main bedroom located on the first floor along with a spacious master bath. The condo also includes an attached garage with one deeded parking spot and assigned, locked storage-- amenities that are very hard to find in the city. If safety is a concern, this place is for you. Simply pull into the garage and walk right into your condo without stepping foot outside. A beautiful fenced in patio is located at the rear entrance of the building that is perfect for relaxing with friends anytime of the year. With a walk score of 91, this location is perfect for city living and this condo is an absolute must see!
RICHMOND, VA
15705 Lake Lea Ct, Spotsylvania, VA 23117

Beautiful Lake Anna water access home located on the public side with high speed Xfinity Comcast internet! Easy living in this one level rancher with a finished walkout basement. Featuring 2,800+ finished Sqft with 4 BDRMS, 3 BTHS (3 bedroom septic). Open floor plan and lots of natural light! The spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring is open to the kitchen that features granite counters and stainless appliances. Main level primary bedroom suite, two other bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level. Finished basement has a 4th bedroom (NTC), a full bath, large family room, rec room and laundry room (washer & dryer do not convey). Enjoy entertaining with many outdoor options to include the patio with fire pit, back deck and front porch! 2 car attached garage. Perfectly situated on 2 scenic acres with boat slips in the community common area that are available on a first come, first serve basis but there are plenty for all. Great lake location close to the Cove restaurant, No Wake Zone Marina, Tim's at Lake Anna, Moo-Thru ice cream, Lake Anna Taphouse, wineries and so much more!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
274 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS CHARMING BUNGALOW on .45 acres in Henrico County! Step in from the 25X8 covered front porch into the open living room and dining room both with refinished hardwood floors. Access to the primary bedroom from both the living room and the back hallway which includes an 8X5 full bathroom with a single vanity with storage, a toilet, tub & tiled shower. A large eat-in kitchen is steps from the dining room and boasts plenty of wood cabinetry, white appliances, laminate countertops, luxury vinyl plank floor, a 8X8 dining area w/a 5X3 storage closet and the 6X3 laundry closet. Use the stairway from the kitchen to the 2nd level and find the finished attic space with 2 more bedrooms both with attic access or possible closet space and NEW carpet. The entire home includes FRESHLY PAINTED interior & exterior 2021, NEW roof 2019, NEWER windows, close to the airport, the interstate & the school bus drop off. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $314,900

Come see this COMPLETE HOME RENOVATION!!! Completely gutted, this home features: NEW Windows, 2 NEW AC units, NEW Ceramic Tile in the kitchen and all bathrooms, NEW Drywall, NEW Plumbing, NEW Appliances, Refinished hardwood floors, NEW Panel box and electrical fixtures, Sealed basement and access door to help prevent moisture in the basement, NEW vanities, NEW Master Bedroom walk-in Custom closet, New Chimney Liner and much more. Awaiting its new owner and your personal touch, this home is ready to be your next investment. Come and see for yourself.
RICHMOND, VA
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $192,500

Fantastic opportunity to own a classic 1930’s Tudor in the heart of Walnut Hill! This nicely renovated, all-brick home offers peace and quiet without compromising proximity. Beautiful coffer ceilings and freshly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newer mechanicals including central air, windows and water heater. Prepare your morning coffee in your completely remodeled kitchen with quiet-close cabinetry, recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. The first floor Living Room comes complete with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and natural lighting. Adjacent separate Dining Room is the perfect complement to create an ideal gathering place for entertainment. After a long day, take a short flight upstairs and retreat to your spacious master bedroom complete with double closets and treetop views. The second floor hosts an additional 2 large bedrooms and one and one half bath equipped with PVC-converted fixtures. Basement can easily be finished for additional living space; currently offers a separate laundry area and storage space.
PETERSBURG, VA
12950 Twin Oaks Place Pl, Dinwiddie, VA 23850

20+ acre farm and gorgeous 2,977 sq ft home with FIRST floor primary suite, built in 2018. Detached 40x50 insulated shop w/ electricity, water & septic offers endless possibilities & features 12' door, half bath, office space, 11x50 attic storage & washer & dryer hookups. All of this surrounded by beautiful rolling hills w/ fruit trees, plentiful blackberry & raspberry bushes & fenced pastures for livestock & farm animals. Property has 2 frost free watering tanks. The seller spared no expense for quality & energy savings upgrades to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ attached 2-car, oversized garage. Home is wheelchair accessible with 4' hallways & 36" doors. Laminate floors throughout w/ ceramic tile in kitchen, bathrooms & laundry. 1st floor primary suite has walk-in closet & private bath w/ double vanity & tiled walk-in shower. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, recessed lights, double oven & stainless appliances. Need the perfect spot to entertain? The HUGE great room on the 2nd floor has gorgeous beamed ceiling & wet bar w/ bar seating. 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & a full bath complete 2nd floor. Enjoy farming, hunting, ATV riding & the privacy that country living offers!
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
9505 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Completely Renovated Home! Prime West End Location! Located Between Gaskins Rd & Parham Rd, Minutes to I-64, this Home is Perfect for Commuting to Downtown or to Innsbrook/Short Pump. This 1,686 SQFT, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home has been RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT and Features a NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW WINDOWS, NEW Patio, Newly Paved Driveway, NEW White Shaker-Style Cabinetry with Soft Close Doors & Drawers, NEW Quartz Countertops, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Light Fixtures Throughout, NEW LVP Flooring on the 1st Floor (Hardwoods on 2nd & 3rd Floors), NEW Vanities in Each Bathroom, NEW Tiled Standing Shower in Upstairs Bathroom, PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS 2 CLOSETS, NEW White Tiled Tub Surround in First Floor Bathroom, 1st Floor Family Room Features a Great Bar Cabinet & Built-in Shelving, Custom Built-in Bookcases: Dining, Living & Family Rooms, Desk, Cubbies & Bench in Mudroom, & NEW Rear Deck w Built-in Storge & Benches, Fenced Backyard, and Fresh Paint Inside & Out!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
4395 Lynnecross Ct, Powhatan, VA 23139

Paradise found in Powhatan! You will fall in LOVE with this move in ready colonial home nestled on 2.3 acres. Bring your fishing poles and enjoy the stocked pond or spend cool nights in front of the firepit – this unique property is a relaxing retreat. The flexible floor plan features BRAND NEW carpeting throughout, a freshly painted interior and new fixtures. The inviting interior has relaxed living spaces including the large family room w/cozy gas fireplace and formal dining room. Stainless appliances enhance the well-equipped kitchen, which includes breakfast nook, tile backsplash, 2 pantries and gas stove. Escape upstairs to the primary bedroom that boasts a private bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd level has a 4th bedroom and walk in storage that can be easily finished. Enjoy the secluded backyard complete w/screened porch overlooking the pond. A great spot for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail with friends. The finished walk-out basement has a large space for a home office or rec room. The 2-car attached garage has workshop space. Ideally located in a peaceful neighborhood w/great schools.
POWHATAN, VA
117 Deer Spring Rd, James City County, VA 23188

Wonderful two story home in Indigo Park with corner lot. 4 bedrooms with one bedroom on the first floor. There is also an office on the first floor with a closet that could easily be another bedroom if desired. This home has all the rooms one associates with a great home including formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, two full bathrooms, 4 or 5 bedrooms, office and a nice sized kitchen with plenty of counter space. Hardwood floors compliment this 1,986 square foot home and it has a very convenient layout with the rooms just where you want them for ease of use. There is a one car attached garage with washer and dryer already in place. The .33 acres corner lot has a decorative rear fence and a nice patio area just outside the backdoor. Wood burning fireplace in the family room next to the kitchen.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
11955 Montfort Cir, Henrico, VA 23059

First offering of this custom built Lawrence floor plan with many upgrades and fine finishes! Beautiful open living spaces from the moment you walk through the front door. Formal living and dining rooms that are currently used as office and library spaces. The kitchen is the heart of the home and this one sure has a big beautiful heart! Plenty of space for every day living as well as entertaining your family and friends. Open floor plan brings everyone together in the kitchen, casual dining area, and family room featuring a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround. Wonderful stamped concrete porch measuring 17'x11' off of the family room. First floor primary suite featuring a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets with custom organizers, and a gorgeous en-suite with 7'x4' tiled shower. A second bedroom, full hall bath, and laundry room round out the first floor living. Upstairs you will find a huge loft/rec room, 3rd bedroom with direct access to the full bath upstairs. Two walk-in attic storage areas that are insulated and climate controlled. The finished two car garage is 21x21 and has direct entry into the laundry room. Super convenient location and no more yard work!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
3124 Meadow Glen Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Must see!! Welcome home to this move-in ready beautiful 2 story home. The home has 3 large bedrooms with 2 and a half baths. The primary bedroom suite boasts dual skylights and a cozy fireplace. The primary bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, private shower and a walk-in closet. The first level welcomes you to a formal living room, traditional dining room, family room, and a kitchen with a breakfast nook. A newly replaced AC unit and hot water heater are included. The impressiveness doesn't stop with the inside of the home. You will be equally amazed at the huge back yard. The home sits on a large lot for your family to enjoy. Come check it out!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
2400 New Harvest Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home in New Market Village, a newer built Subdivision in the Varina area. Home has an open floor plan with Kitchen open to living areas. In addition to appliances, Kitchen features spacious pantry and an island with extra seating. Family room offers plenty of space for a large screen TV! On the second floor are 3 good sized Bedrooms with generous closet space and the Primary Bedroom with it's private Bath and two walk-in closets! There is plenty of storage in this home! Freezer in garage not included. Outdoors, there is a covered front porch and a rear deck for entertaining. Community amenities including a pool and clubhouse make this a great family home!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
6647 Sacagawea St, Caroline, VA 22546

Move In by Jan/Feb. Basement home with updated flooring - hard surface throughout first floor. Ammenity Rich with pool, dog park, library, gym, clubhouse, trails and more! The Paige Features a Classic Slate Exterior with spacious Front Porch. The main level includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets and Granite Counters that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Your home also features D.R. Horton's Home is Connected® package, superior attention to detail, and an unbeatable warranty.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA

