3504 Rothwood Ct, Prince George, VA 23805

Completely Renovated Home! Prime West End Location! Located Between Gaskins Rd & Parham Rd, Minutes to I-64, this Home is Perfect for Commuting to Downtown or to Innsbrook/Short Pump. This 1,686 SQFT, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home has been RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT and Features a NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW WINDOWS, NEW Patio, Newly Paved Driveway, NEW White Shaker-Style Cabinetry with Soft Close Doors & Drawers, NEW Quartz Countertops, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Light Fixtures Throughout, NEW LVP Flooring on the 1st Floor (Hardwoods on 2nd & 3rd Floors), NEW Vanities in Each Bathroom, NEW Tiled Standing Shower in Upstairs Bathroom, PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS 2 CLOSETS, NEW White Tiled Tub Surround in First Floor Bathroom, 1st Floor Family Room Features a Great Bar Cabinet & Built-in Shelving, Custom Built-in Bookcases: Dining, Living & Family Rooms, Desk, Cubbies & Bench in Mudroom, & NEW Rear Deck w Built-in Storge & Benches, Fenced Backyard, and Fresh Paint Inside & Out!
Comments / 0