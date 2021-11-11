Thurs, Nov 11

• The vertical short-period seismograph at Plattsburgh State University College recorded the nuclear blast at Amchitka Island, Alaska, according to assistant professor of geology James C. Dawson. Dawson said the reading came 10 minutes and a few seconds after the five megaton hydrogen bomb was detonated in Alaska. A second reading came about a half hour later. This, he said, was the second phase. Dawson said the blast would enable the scientists at PSUC to learn more about the earth’s crust under Plattsburgh since the time the bomb was set off and the magnitude of the blast are both known. He said the data obtained at PSUC would be put together at Lamont Geographical Observatory at Columbia University. The data from Plattsburgh will be put with that obtained from the horizontal short period seismographs at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt.

