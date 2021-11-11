CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Thurs, Nov 11

nhgazette.com
 6 days ago

2000—Republicans go to court to stop manual recounts in Florida. 1956—The last pockets of resistance are suppressed in Hungary. 1940—In Taranto, Brit biplanes sink half the Italian Navy at anchor. 1933—“The Great Black Blizzard,” first great dust storm,...

www.nhgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhgazette.com

Mon, Nov 15

2010—Ex-cop James B. Fowler pleads guilty to the 1965 murder of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in Ala. He gets six months. 2008—Somali pirates take the MV Sirius Star. With a total value of $250 million, it’s the largest prize ever. 1996—British officials return the Stone of Scone to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nhgazette.com

Sat, Nov 13

2003—Because he would not remove his Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse, Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is himself removed. 1982—The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger, and Robert McNamara are no-shows. 1974—Karen Silkwood, a disgruntled Kerr-McGee worker, turns up conveniently dead. 1970—Up to...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Press-Republican

Lookback: Week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 16

• A Plattsburgh area labor leader said Tuesday that the Pay Board’s 5 ½ percent wage regulation penalizes common laborers and favors higher-paid workers. A banker asked: what about non-union white-collar workers whose raises are based on merit? A faculty union leader at Plattsburgh State University College, taking it for granted that teachers are favored by the regulation, said it seems equitable. What these reactions boiled down to was this: The President’s Pay Board announcement needs a lot of clarification and sidebar guarantees before many people are willing to buy it at face value.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WTAJ

Deere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strike

Deere workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union members voted 61% in favor of the deal with the tractor maker. It was the third vote on a contract offer. Two weeks ago workers rejected an […]
ECONOMY
FOX 56

Adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Thurs#Republicans#The Italian Navy#I W W#Legionaires#Brits#Iroquois#American#The Mayflower Compact
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (Thurs, Nov. 18)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Re-Opening of Building at 1924 Broadway Ave. The Family Crisis Center, Inc., based in Great Bend, Kansas, provides advocacy and support to all survivors and secondary victims of domestic and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect while encouraging social change through awareness, education and prevention. From our 24-hour crisis hotline to supportive services to professional training, we offer hope and healing for families experiencing domestic and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect.
GREAT BEND, KS
Press-Republican

Lookback: Week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9

• The vertical short-period seismograph at Plattsburgh State University College recorded the nuclear blast at Amchitka Island, Alaska, according to assistant professor of geology James C. Dawson. Dawson said the reading came 10 minutes and a few seconds after the five megaton hydrogen bomb was detonated in Alaska. A second reading came about a half hour later. This, he said, was the second phase. Dawson said the blast would enable the scientists at PSUC to learn more about the earth’s crust under Plattsburgh since the time the bomb was set off and the magnitude of the blast are both known. He said the data obtained at PSUC would be put together at Lamont Geographical Observatory at Columbia University. The data from Plattsburgh will be put with that obtained from the horizontal short period seismographs at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt.
SCIENCE
Press-Republican

Lookback: Week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 23

• Tanker crew S114 of the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing will represent the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the 1971 Strategic Air Command Bombing and Navigation Competition at McCoy Air Force Base, Fla. Members of the Crew are Capt. Robert F. Hladik, aircraft commander; Capt. William E. Merson III, co-pilot; Maj. Thomas E. Stelmar, navigator and SMSgt. Guy Lowery, boom operator. The crew has served together as a team for 18 months.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy