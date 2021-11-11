Thurs, Nov 11

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Re-Opening of Building at 1924 Broadway Ave. The Family Crisis Center, Inc., based in Great Bend, Kansas, provides advocacy and support to all survivors and secondary victims of domestic and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect while encouraging social change through awareness, education and prevention. From our 24-hour crisis hotline to supportive services to professional training, we offer hope and healing for families experiencing domestic and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect.
