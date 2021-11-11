CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Motherwell academy Hammell backing Leeds kid McKinstry for big things

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherwell's academy director Steven Hammell says Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry has a big future. The central midfielder, who was recently called up to the Scotland U21s last month, was signed by Leeds two years ago and made his...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte eager to give Alli and Ndombele chance

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is eager to give midfield pair Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele a chance to prove themselves. In the coming months, Alli and Ndombele could have a prominent part to play, given their ability to link midfield and attack. "Antonio Conte's mission during this new era is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
