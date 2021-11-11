ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Two major US school systems cancel classes because of staffing issues

By Shirin Ali
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in Denver and Seattle announced they will be...

UpNorthLive.com

Staffing shortages force some northern Michigan schools to cancel classes

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across the United States and here in northern Michigan are being forced to take days off or switch to online learning. It’s all due to a lack of substitutes, required quarantines, and rising COVID-19 exposures. Leland Schools in Leelanau County will be closed this Friday...
Cars 108

Swartz Creek Schools Cancel Classes Thanksgiving Week Due To Staff Shortages

Swartz Creek Schools have announced that all classes will be canceled next week due to the extreme staff shortages. I've written a lot about the staff shortages at area schools recently, and things don't seem to be getting any better. Schools are holding massive hiring events to try and fill the open positions, but the lack of staff has been too much for some districts to handle.
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hartley ISD cancels school for 2 days and extracurriculars until Thanksgiving, cites staffing shortage

HARTLEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hartley Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes on Thursday and Friday will be cancelled, and all extracurricular activities will be cancelled until after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the district’s announcement, Hartley ISD’s sudden closure and activity cancellations have been due to “staffing issues.” Last Friday, the nearby Dumas […]
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Public Schools facing COVID-era staffing shortages, too, cancels a day of school

As Capitol Hill’s reopening continues, staffing shortages seen across the country are also an important issue for organizations and businesses here. We notice missing workers mostly with things like the daily cancellations of multiple Metro bus runs, usually early in the mornings or late at night. We notice favorite bars and restaurants operating with limited hours. We notice occasional inventory issues at groceries and stores as the distribution chains break without enough drivers and delivery people.
FOX 2

Chicago schools cancel classes on Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccination Awareness Day’

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. 12, so parents and guardians can get children vaccinated against covid-19.  CPS is calling the initiative ‘Vaccination Awareness Day,’ which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families […]
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Class For A Day To ‘Rest, Recharge & Rejuvenate’

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools, the largest district in Colorado, canceled all classes on Nov. 19, due largely in-part to a staffing shortage. Superintendent Alex Marrero said the decision to start Thanksgiving break early was associated with a shortage of substitutes, a desire to give families the opportunity to prioritize vaccinations and to give a token of gratitude to employees. (credit: CBS) Marrero said teachers often don’t use their paid time off in the first couple months of the school year, adding that many ask for time off as the holidays approach. “(Giving the day off) provides our students, families and educators...
hopkintonindependent.com

School system impacted by staffing shortages

Many school districts across the nation have experienced staff and supply shortages, and Hopkinton has been no exception. Schools Finance Director Susan Rothermich said there are three areas where employment needs are the greatest: bus drivers, cafeteria workers and crossing guards. “I think those are the areas where we struggle...
upnorthnewswi.com

COVID Causes Menomonie Schools to Cancel Classes Next Week

Announcement comes as children account for the largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state. A recent spike in new COVID-19 cases has prompted the closure of classes next week in the Menomonie Area School District. In a letter to district parents and staff members, district Superintendent Joe Zydowsky...
Jamestown Sun

Jamestown Public Schools cancels classes on Friday, Nov. 12

Jamestown Public School District will not have school on Friday, November 12. With nearly 100 student-athletes earning opportunities for regional/state competition on Friday, this results in 16 total coaches and a large number of parents on staff who want to support their children in these events. When factoring in activities, other approved leaves, a limited pool of substitute teachers and a high volume of students planning to attend events to support their classmates, the district believes the best course of action is to cancel school on Nov. 12.
