Everton manager Rafael Benitez has '100 per cent belief' that his side will have a successful season as they bid to avoid a fourth successive defeat against Tottenham. Benitez's tenure at Goodison Park got off to an encouraging start as the Toffees took 14 points from their first seven Premier League games, but a draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford has been followed by defeats to West Ham, Watford and Wolves.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO