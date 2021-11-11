CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ACC title race wide open heading into season’s final weeks

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference divisional races are far from decided and...

restorationnewsmedia.com

The Post and Courier

Kickoff time for Clemson's ACC finale with Wake Forest set

CLEMSON — Clemson's ACC finale on Nov. 20 with Wake Forest will kick off at noon on ESPN. It's a game that potentially could have ACC title implications, though a lot would have to come together for the Tigers (6-3, 5-2 ACC) to surmount both Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0) and North Carolina State (7-2, 4-1).
CLEMSON, SC
Brenham Banner-Press

Buccaneers race past Hurricanes to win season opener

Monday night’s Blinn College-Houston Hurricanes score didn’t matter as much to Scott Schumacher as the result. “You want to try to win as many games as you can,” the Buccaneers’ head coach said following a season-opening 91-68 home victory over the Hurricanes at the Kruse Center in Brenham. “I was just glad we were able to get a win, and everybody was able to play.”
BRENHAM, TX
insidepacksports.com

ACC POWER RANKINGS: Heading Into Week 10

Here is our take on the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into week ten of the season. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
SPORTS
Tiger Newspaper

Cross country competes in final league race of the season

The above four-year cross country athletes competed in their last league finals on Thursday, Nov. 4. Girls and boys varsity cross country teams earned second and first place, respectively, in the Rio Hondo League Finals at Lacy Park on Thursday, Nov. 4. Both teams advance to the CIF Southern Section Prelims on Friday, Nov. 12 at the hilly Mt. SAC course.
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rams put up 69 points in playoff win

NEW BERN — Rolesville’s football team put up plenty of points in its 69-49 victory at New Bern in th... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NEW BERN, NC
Morganton News Herald

ACC THIS WEEK: Surging Miami back in ACC Coastal Division race

Georgia Tech at Miami. The Hurricanes’ 38-34 victory against Pittsburgh put them back in the ACC Coastal Division race at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Coach Manny Diaz’s team has beaten two consecutive teams ranked in the top 25 behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The ‘Canes knocked N.C. State and then Pittsburgh out of the rankings. The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4) have lost two in a row, but have won two straight against Miami. The Coastal is its usual chaos with five of the seven teams separated by two games at the top, led by Pitt at 3-1. Virginia is next at 4-2, but Miami and Virginia Tech also have just two losses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nique.net

Men’s basketball prepares to defend ACC title

The Jackets are coming off of one of their most successful seasons in recent years. A year ago, they had wins over basketball’s biggest blue bloods: Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke. Their historic season included being crowned ACC Champions and earning an NCAA tournament bid, each for the first time in ten years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Tre Turner is ACC wide receiver of the week

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner had one of the best games of the 2021 college football season for a wide receiver in last week’s 26-17 win over Georgia Tech. The fourth-year wideout from Greensboro caught seven passes for 187 yards and a touchdown to help the Hokies snap their three-game losing streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Six Cougars sign to play for college

WAKE FOREST — Wake Forest High School produced six student-athletes to made the decision to play for... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fike rakes in QCC tennis awards

The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TENNIS
FanSided

ACC Football Power Rankings, Week 11: Clemson’s not dead yet

This week in the ACC football power rankings, Wake Forest lost their first game against North Carolina, and Clemson got healthier defensively. Welcome back to headquarters between Tobacco Road and the future site of David Cutcliffe’s statue. This week is all about surviving under pressure. Did the pressure get to Wake Forest this weekend, or does North Carolina have the Deacon’s number?
COLLEGE SPORTS
Star-Herald

WNCC's Douglas headed to ACC, Clemson

Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Ale’Jah Douglas has always wanted to play Division I basketball. Wednesday evening Douglas officially got the chance to accomplish that dream after signing with Clemson University of the ACC. Douglas said that she was recruited by Clemson after the national tournament last April...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rolesville baseball players sign with colleges

ROLESVILLE — Four baseball players from Rolesville High School signed with their respective schools ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROLESVILLE, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

Boys basketball teams from Greenfield and DASH were having a bad case of the Mondays with the score ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASKETBALL
usfdons.com

Men's Soccer Heads North to Portland for Season Finale

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The USF Dons' men's soccer program (2-12-1, 0-5-1) is back on the road to finish their 2021 regular season against the Portland Pilots (9-6-1, 3-2-1) Saturday night. USF is coming off a 1-0 home loss to Loyola Marymount last Sunday on Senior Day. GAME 16 INFORMATION:. Date/Time:...
PORTLAND, OR

