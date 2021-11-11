ACC title race wide open heading into season’s final weeks

Georgia Tech at Miami. The Hurricanes’ 38-34 victory against Pittsburgh put them back in the ACC Coastal Division race at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Coach Manny Diaz’s team has beaten two consecutive teams ranked in the top 25 behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The ‘Canes knocked N.C. State and then Pittsburgh out of the rankings. The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4) have lost two in a row, but have won two straight against Miami. The Coastal is its usual chaos with five of the seven teams separated by two games at the top, led by Pitt at 3-1. Virginia is next at 4-2, but Miami and Virginia Tech also have just two losses.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO