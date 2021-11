You will be able to see all of the work the 2020 facilities referendum help pay for at Sturgeon Bay School District. The $16.84 million price tag made much-needed improvements to the district’s two grade schools, TJ Walker Middle School, and the high school. The improvements included refurbished career and technical education classrooms at the high school and new investments in the buildings’ infrastructure like new security doors, windows, and HVAC systems. The referendum also led to the closure of Sunset School, which will soon be redeveloped into housing. District Superintendent Dan Tjernagel says all the buildings will be open to the public on November 30th so they can see what their vote did for the community.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO