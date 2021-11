Fox News should quit mocking our leaders | Letters, Nov. 14. I’m a conservative independent and I too find Fox News too critical of all things liberal/democrat, but I would find this letter writer’s viewpoint hysterical if it weren’t so sad. He doesn’t seem to recall that his party not only mocked and ridiculed President Trump, they spent his entire four years in office trying to get him out of office. This is the biggest problem with extremists — they never look in the mirror to see the very same problems they accuse their opposition of.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO