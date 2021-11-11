Democrats are lying about critical race theory

Mitch Pearlstein ("Making sense of the debates over CRT and 'systemic racism,'" Opinion Exchange, Nov. 13) claims critical race theory is dangerous because of some imaginary Black students from the 1960s who were "inescapably" driven to give up on life by the politicians who pointed out that the U.S. is a racist society. If Pearlstein cared to open a history book rather than concoct hypothetical objections, he would find that people facing disadvantages often rigorously pursue education and other opportunities to better their lot in life. Black Americans in the South in the years following the adoption of the 13th Amendment in 1865, for instance, pursued literacy and education with zeal, funding schools for students of all ages out of their own pockets. These were people who could have had no illusions about the severe disadvantages that their white countrymen imposed upon them, and yet their own testimony and that of contemporary observers is full of descriptions of the lengths these Americans went to achieve literacy and any other education their community could make available.

