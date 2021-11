Wednesday, Nov. 24, marks the 65th annual Farm City BBQ, celebrating national Farm City Week. Each year the Farm City BBQ has grown to engage more than 3,000 of Collier County’s business, agricultural, and government leaders to celebrate the relationships that make a community stronger. As the community recovers from economic impacts of COVID- 19, this event is an opportunity to return to your roots at the Historic Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch — one of the oldest known ranches in our community.

