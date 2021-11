Even more sand is being brought by truck to Naples Beach. Sadly, there’s really no good way to get it there. Neighbors are tired of the noise, and it’s creating traffic. For the people who live along Fourth Avenue North in Naples, their new reality is noisy. From Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., trucks are going in and out of their neighborhood. John Hushon lives there. “We typically walk or ride or bikes every day for exercise. Almost always, those walks or bike rides are interrupted by fairly heavy truck traffic,” Hushon said.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO