The Bonita Springs YMCA/YMCA of SWFL has announced the launch of their new Rock Steady Boxing program on Mondays at 12:15 p.m. The launch party for the new program is on November 8th at 12:15 p.m. This program was made possible with the support of the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Rock Steady Boxing program uses fundamentals of boxing training in addition to specific exercises that studies have shown to reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO