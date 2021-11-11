How to Save Money While Holiday Shopping with Rock Valley Credit Union

Two of the three men convicted of 1965 killing civil rights leader Malcolm X will soon be exonerated, Manhattan's district attorney announced Wednesday. After a 22-month investigation, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. found that authorities withheld evidence in the trial of Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, the New York Times reported. Both men spent over two decades in prison for a crime they vowed they did not commit.
One day after the prosecution rested its case, one of the men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery took the stand to testify. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery in February 2020, walked the courtroom through his version of the minutes before the 25-year-old unarmed Black man was killed, calling it a "life-or-death situation."
Celebrities, professional athletes, and activists are pleading with Oklahoma's governor to grant clemency for death row inmate Julius Jones, whose execution is scheduled for tomorrow. "This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America," Kim Kardashian-West wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday. "My heart breaks for...
Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they would return in the morning to continue reviewing the case. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
More than 10,000 striking John Deere workers will go back to work after approving a new agreement that union leadership called a landmark deal. Workers at 14 Deere & Co. locations have been on strike since Oct. 14 after the union overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer that would’ve delivered 5 percent raises to some workers and 6 percent to others.
Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to investigate "anti-consumer" behavior by oil and gas companies and whether it's a reason for the soaring gas prices across the country. Biden’s letter to Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, claims “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by...
