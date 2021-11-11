Round 2 features rematches old and new

Round 2 of the TSSAA playoffs features rematches and rivalries — some new some old — as teams look to advance to the next week’s quarterfinal round.

Riverdale at LebanonThis series dates to Riverdale’s opening in 1972. The Warriors have a 26-9 series lead and are on a 13-game winning streak dating to a 6-0 Blue Devil win at Nokes-Lasater Field in 1993. But this is the first playoff meeting between former District 7-AAA and region rivals. And it’s the first overall meeting since 2008.

Riverdale is 10-1 with its only loss a 24-6 setback at top-ranked Oakland.

“Very, very good defense,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Warriors’ field-and-boundary defense which has pitched five shutouts this season. “They got speed and athleticism everywhere.”

Riverdale runs a run-pass option offense behind quarterback Jameson Holcomb, whose father, Kelly, is a former Middle Tennessee State and NFL signal caller who is now the Warriors’ offensive coordinator.

“Good at running the football and pulling and throwing it off of them,” Gentry said. “He’s very good at making decisions and accurate in making his throws.”

Asked for keys in how the 10-1 Blue Devils can advance to the quarterfinals for the third time (joining the 1992 and ’95 round-of-eight teams), Gentry said not turning the ball over is No. 1.

“Their defense is helping their offense score 14 points per game off a short field,” Gentry said. “We have to make sure we don’t help them by turning the ball over.

“We need to play very well in the special teams and be able to keep our composure because it’s going to be a long 48 minutes of punchers punching each other because I think it’s going to be two defenses going at it and see who’s standing at the end.”

Whoever is left standing will face either Oakland or Shelbyville in next week’s quarterfinal. Lebanon would host at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium or the Warriors would host the Golden Eagles or visit its crosstown-rival Patriots.

Marion County at WatertownThese two are not longstanding rivals. But this is a rematch of last year’s 44-21 Purple Tiger triumph at Robinson Stadium. The Warriors are 9-1 after coming into this round 7-2 last season.

“They do what they do better,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said in comparing the 2020 Warriors to ’21. “They were real young last year.”

But they run an old-school style of football. Webster doesn’t call it a single-wing, but said some people do.

“They get into some heavy sets and run the ball,” Webster said. “They have speed and they have size.”

While many, if not most, teams today try to get the ball to playmakers in space, Marion County wants to jam the line, making the line of scrimmage ground zero even more than usual.

“We’ve got to dominate both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Webster said. “We got to win up front.”

The team which does will face either Trousdale County or Meigs County next week. Meigs would host either team in Decatur while the Yellow Jackets would host Marion County or come to Robinson Stadium for a fourth straight quarterfinal round game.

Friendship Christian at Donelson Christian

These old rivals hooked up in Week 3 with host DCA dominating the Commanders 35-10 at Ken Redmond Field.

In that game, DCA scored two early safeties on balls snapped over the punter’s and quarterback’s heads. The Wildcats also blocked a punt as they shot out to an 18-0 lead.

“Our special teams were awful, probably one of the worst games we’ve had all year,” said Friendship coach John McNeal, whose Commanders are 7-4. “Our kids fought back.

“Our special teams can’t be good. They have to be perfect. We have to bring the fight the whole game… I’d like to see if we could not start in a hole this time. If we battle back and forth, I’d like to see what would happen. If you start in a hole like that, there’s not much you can do about that.”

DCA is ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Division II-A poll and, by winning the Middle Region, is coming off a first-round bye. The Wildcats are 9-1 entering the II-A quarterfinal.

“They’re good in all phases,” McNeal said of the Wildcats. “They’re physical up fronton both sides of the ball. Their linebackers can run.”

There is precedent for Friendship to turn the tables in the playoffs. Ten years ago the Commanders bounced back from a regular-season shutout loss at Trousdale County to beat the Yellow Jackets on the Creekbank in the playoffs en route to their first state championship.

If history repeats itself here, the Commanders would travel to either King’s Academy or University School of Jackson for the semifinals. DCA would travel to USJ or host King’s.

Columbia at Green HillFor the first time in the Hawks’ two-year history, they will face an opponent for the second time as Columbia returns to the Hill, site of the Lions’ 28-14 loss in Week 4, Sept. 10.

In that game, Green Hill trailed 7-0 and 14-7 before pulling into a halftime tie and taking command in the second half. Brax Lamberth scored on runs of 1 and 17 yards on his way to a 185-yard rushing performance. Kaleb Carver caught TD passes of 20 and 14 yards from Cade Mahoney.

Columbia is coming off a 30-10 win over Mt. Juliet as the Lions improved to 7-4. Coach John Moore uses the offensive playbook made famous by his father, Herschel, as Cumberland University’s coach from 1993-2003 — a wing-T with heavy emphasis on the run.

Green Hill outscored Franklin County 48-40 last week to improve to 10-1. Hawks coach Josh Crouch said that game might give Moore an incentive to tweak his call sheet a bit.

“Maybe they throw the ball more,” Crouch said. “We got to be prepared for the pass, for them to come out and spread even though they haven’t showed it just because of what Franklin County did.

“They just threw go-routes the whole time. They had two receivers — 6-3, 6-4. They made plays the whole time. You have 50-50 balls. They made it 80-20.”

That will put more pressure on the Hawks’ high-scoring offense to keep scoring.

“We got to take care of the football — no turnovers,” Crouch said. “And we have to put points on the board everytime because with their offense, we need to take advantage of the offensive possessions we get. We got to play sound football defensively. Play good football and tackle well.”

Crouch specifically mentioned senior defensive end Antwan Moore, who was region Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. The winner of this game will face either Nolensville or Page in next week’s quarterfinal. Green Hill would host either while Columbia would host Nolensville or travel to Page.