Penn State UPUA dissolves its Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy, Planning for COVID-19, Its Variants

By Catey Ackerman
Digital Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #16-16 — Dissolving the Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy and Planning for COVID-19 and Its Variants as part of its Wednesday night vote on Nov. 3. UPUA established the Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy and Planning for...

