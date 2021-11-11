5 takeaways: Another tough night offensively leaves Stars empty handed

Richie Palacios (CF, AFL East Fall-Stars): 0-2, K – Palacios didn’t start the game but ended up with two at-bats thanks to the fact that the game still played the bottom of the ninth inning despite the East Fall Stars being up 6-5 as the home team after the top of the ninth. Palacios struck out in that final at bat on four pitches. In his first at bat he went down 0-2 on a foul ball to left that only missed the line by a little bit and a swing and miss, but grounded out. In all, he had three putouts in centerfield and saw 10 pitches in two at bats in the game.

BASEBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO