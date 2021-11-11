5 takeaways: Another tough night offensively leaves Stars empty handed

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle Sprain) - Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Lower Back; Tightness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out G League (Two-Way); LA: Kawhi Leonard, Out Injury/Illness (Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery) - Marcus Morris Sr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) - Serge Ibaka, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Keon Johnson, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Brandon Boston Jr., Out, G League (On Assignment) - Jason Preston, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Foot; Injury Recovery) - Amir Coffey, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Jay Scrubb, Out, G League (Two-Way)
