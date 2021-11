Employers added 160,000 people to their payrolls in October as the UK labour market confounded fears that the end of the furlough scheme would result in a sharp rise in joblessness.The extra staff took the total number of payrolled employees to 29.3 million in October, the Office for National Statistics reported. The official unemployment rate for July to September – which includes data from before the end of the furlough scheme – fell to 4.3 per cent, down 0.5 percentage points compared with April to June. It remains 0.3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level. The latest monthly snapshot indicated...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO