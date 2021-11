The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) – a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/068,527 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to a Tumor Associated Antigen.” In general, the claims to be granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor-associated antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs) from a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector and encompass GeoVax’s Mucin 1 (MUC1) tumor-associated antigen immunotherapy candidate.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO