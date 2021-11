I know it's only been three games, and the level of competition isn't up to snuff, but this team is such a breath of fresh air from what we were watching with the Sean Miller teams. This is not a bash Miller piece, but I love the style of play and the willingness to switch defenses depending on what other teams are showing. There is no universe where Miller would be willing to do that consistently. I wasn't expecting to feel this enthusiastic about this team three games into the season. I'm not ready to crown them Pac-12 champs just yet, but I believe they have exceeded my expectations up to this point.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO