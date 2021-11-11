113 Flower Center Lane

Photos coming 11/18. HALF ACRE! Another stunning home build by the revered builder Apex Custom Builders. Located on a half acre in the sought after neighborhood of Vienna Woods, this contemporary craftsman has all the options! This home was hand designed meticulously to maximize usable square feet, and create and unmatched visual and architectural experience. With over 7,000 well utilized square feet, this 7 bedroom 7 bathroom house carries a plethora of high end options including 10 foot ceilings on the main floor, perfectly crafted coffered ceilings in the spacious dining room, expansive great room equipped with floor to ceiling windows giving it the perfect touch of contemporary while drenching the main floor with natural light. Conveniently located on the first floor is a full master suite with attached full bathroom with upgraded Moen fixtures and wall to wall marble. Spectacular gourmet kitchen with oversize island perfect for entertaining that seamlessly flows into the great room adding to its open floor design. Centrally located is the custom crafted stairs which will take you to the top floor which opens up to the expansive top level hall way where you will find 4 bedrooms with attached baths. The master bathroom is equipped with upgraded fixtures, and marble. The basement has an expansive rec room, bedroom with connected full bath, media room and an abundance of storage. Additional standard upgrades include all Viking appliances, blown cellulose insulation for an extremely energy efficient home; R25 in the walls and R50 in the attic. Marble and upgraded fixtures in both master bathrooms. 2 car garage with large driveway. Top of the line engineered wide plank hard wood floors. Quarts counter tops with shaker cabinets. Tray ceilings in master with recessed lighting. Coffered ceilings in dining room. Craftsman sanitary trim and crown molding throughout. Pre-colored HardiPlank siding with PVC trim for a low maintenance exterior. Quaker and Anderson windows. 75 Gallon water heater. Two sump pumps and much more!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO