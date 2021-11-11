CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2454 Barclay Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors Allert!Great opportunity to own this perfect rental property.1st floor store been there for 15 years and so is the tenant upstairs.Both tenants paying always on time and want to stay with the new owner 1st floor...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8155 Deer Chase Lane

MUST SEE fabulous townhouse located in sought after Richfield Station in Chesapeake Beach. This well cared for 3 level home features a 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and island, laminated floors leading into a sunroom off kitchen area. There is a deck off the main level and walkout sitting area w shed off basement. Bathrooms have been upgraded, New floors, new gutters, roof, fresh paint and energy saving windows. Well landscaped, short distance from the beach, restaurants, shopping , and quick access to main transportation routes make this an excellent location and awesome place to live. Do not miss out on this one!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3701-S George Mason , 105N

SOLD "AS IS" TWO GARAGE PARKING SPACES INCLUDED IN THE PRICE * * $10,000.00 SELLER SUBSIDY ** NEW WASH & DRYER ** EXTRA STORAGE ** 24-HOUR DESK ** PETS NOT ALLOWED ** CONDO FEE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES ** RESIDENT PAYS CABLE & PHONE ** BUS STOP AT THE DOOR **LARGE 3BR/2BA UNIT (1,712 SQUARE FEET) ** CLOSE TO SHOPPING **
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8867 Willowdale Road

This very well maintained home is ready for new owners! 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home located within greencastle school district. Semi private but close to I-81 & Route 11. .74 acres....Metal roof installed in 2016, back upper deck with built in lights on the composite railings, covered patio, new stone walkway, new fenced in backyard and large well-kept above ground pool! The interior boasts an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and master bedroom on the lower level and 2nd lower level remodeled bedroom/office. optional 5th bedroom or family room also.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

116 Fardale Street SE

Photos coming 11/18. HALF ACRE! Another stunning home build by the revered builder Apex Custom Builders. Located on a half acre in the sought after neighborhood of Vienna Woods, this contemporary craftsman has all the options! This home was hand designed meticulously to maximize usable square feet, and create and unmatched visual and architectural experience. With over 7,000 well utilized square feet, this 7 bedroom 7 bathroom house carries a plethora of high end options including 10 foot ceilings on the main floor, perfectly crafted coffered ceilings in the spacious dining room, expansive great room equipped with floor to ceiling windows giving it the perfect touch of contemporary while drenching the main floor with natural light. Conveniently located on the first floor is a full master suite with attached full bathroom with upgraded Moen fixtures and wall to wall marble. Spectacular gourmet kitchen with oversize island perfect for entertaining that seamlessly flows into the great room adding to its open floor design. Centrally located is the custom crafted stairs which will take you to the top floor which opens up to the expansive top level hall way where you will find 4 bedrooms with attached baths. The master bathroom is equipped with upgraded fixtures, and marble. The basement has an expansive rec room, bedroom with connected full bath, media room and an abundance of storage. Additional standard upgrades include all Viking appliances, blown cellulose insulation for an extremely energy efficient home; R25 in the walls and R50 in the attic. Marble and upgraded fixtures in both master bathrooms. 2 car garage with large driveway. Top of the line engineered wide plank hard wood floors. Quarts counter tops with shaker cabinets. Tray ceilings in master with recessed lighting. Coffered ceilings in dining room. Craftsman sanitary trim and crown molding throughout. Pre-colored HardiPlank siding with PVC trim for a low maintenance exterior. Quaker and Anderson windows. 75 Gallon water heater. Two sump pumps and much more!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4625 Scottsdale Place

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 4 Level Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, Walkout Basement, Spacious Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Pendant Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, 3 Balconies - One on Each Level, Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub, Walk In Closets, Roof 3 Yrs New, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9305 Countess Drive

Beautiful Townhome in Queen Anne Village features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Finished lower level w/ rec room and fire place; w / laundry / storage area. Custom patio to back yard. Convenient to community pool, playground, schools, shopping & the Metro / Bus. Landlord requires Minimum Credit Score of 650 with excellent income andrental reference. (Must use CBRB Application Link see attached disclosure).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2807 Bookert Drive

Investor Alert or savvy homebuyer with an imagination. This home is located in the up & coming Brooklyn area. Close to MedStar Harbor Hospital. There are 2 enclosed sunrooms creating more livable space than other homes on the block. Up-to-date alarm system can be conveyed with a contract. Listing courtesy...
MLS
Economy
MLS
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1812 Benning Road NE

Great oppounity in H ST corridor. Close to everything to shops and restaurants. Development oppounity and sold-as is. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-17T17:53:04.803.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

201 Park Brook Court

END unit 3 levels town home with 4 spacious bedrooms 3.5 updated baths all on an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, deck, patio, shed and privacy fence. All within minutes from the community amenities, public library and sought out after Stafford public schools. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Westernport

Calling all Hunters! This is an ideal lot for the hunting enthusiast in you! Currently used for hunting, this private 89 acres backs up to farm land, and the state park. Deer & Turkeys are most commonly hunted here, but the wildlife goes on. Please do not enter into the old farm house or barn, they are not safe and could fall. Be sure to have permission to enter the premises as there could be active hunters there. You are entering at your own risk.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

131 Eastmont Place

Cute 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath Rancher in quiet and friendly neighborhood in Eastland Hills, Features Open floor plan, Nice cherry kitchen will all appliances and island, living room with pellet stove, nice dining room, central air, hardwood flooring throughout, wired full unfinished attic waiting for your creative touches for additional sq. footage, spacious mudroom w/ half bath and laundry hookups, unfinished basement, outside features nice front and backyard and patio for entertaining or sitting and watching the birds play. 2-car attached garage, close to all city conveniences including schools, YMCA and shopping. Don't Delay! Call today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2420 E Madison Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $3500 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. House had lots of work done and is ready for rent, Great appreciating area. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Homesale Realty. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1505 Edgewood Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/30/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/2/2021 @ 11:10 AM. TO BE SOLD WITH 1503, 1507, 1509, 1511, 1513, 1515, AND 1517 EDGEWOOD RD. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $30,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. ATTENTION INVESTORS 8 adjacent commercial parcels with a combined total of +/- 1.98 Acres located in the Edgwood area of Harford County. JUST MINUTES from many attractions, including Edgewater Park, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Cunion Field. Easy access to major traffic arteries I-95 (John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy), Veterans Memorial Hwy, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy), and Philadelphia Rd. Don't miss this Rare Opportunity in Harford County! Vacant parcels of land.
EDGEWOOD, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1273 Maple View Dr

Just Listed in Willow Lake. Prime location with unbeatable proximity to PVCC, Downtown C'ville, UVA, I-64, & Monticello Trails. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath END UNIT townhouse with exceptional Carter Mountain View?s from all levels. Main floor boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining - with living room, half bath, dining area with wood fireplace, kitchen, and deck. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and separate full bathrooms. The owners suite comes with skylight, dual vanity sinks, cedar lined closet, and soaking tub w/ bay window. Lower level bedroom has a private patio level entrance with gas fireplace and full bathroom. Opportunity for additional finished space in basement as well. Come see the potential this property has to offer. Updates include: New Heater motor - Fall 2021 & Deck 2018, Sweat equity will go a long way with this property. In need of new carpet and paint. Seller offering $5K in closing costs.,Formica Counter,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Dining Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Baltistan Court

Great opportunity here for an affordable end unit in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 695 and 95! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers two reserved parking spots, a freshly stained rear porch, fresh paint, new appliances, new carpet, new bathroom, and plenty of natural light! You'll have plenty of room to entertain the family or guests in the spacious living room on the main floor or on the back porch. Come check out this updated home today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Wainwright Drive

Fantastic 1575 sq ft 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 level Th located in sought after Coleson Cluster The home has just been freshly painted ,refinished hardwoods,Newer energy efficient windows ,sliders , front door,water heater, HVAC system and updated bathrooms were installed within in the last 5 years Carport and storage included. This house is waiting for your special touch to make it your own!!Relac air per Reston.Enjoy the natural view on the deck or patio. This is a fabulous location! Enjoy a short walk via Reston trail system to Lake Anne Plaza , Reston Town Center, North Shore Pool,Very close to Dulles Toll Rd, Metro , Hospital, retail, Waiting for a buyer like you!Home sold in AS IS condition.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

403 Torner Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/01 @10:00 am. Ends 12/03 @11:30 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Essex are of Baltimore County. In close proximity to Martin Plaza Shopping Center, Hawthrone-Midthrone Park, & the numerous destinations on Eastern Blvd. Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery Baltimore Beltway 695. Property is Vacant- $10,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
ESSEX, MD
WilmingtonBiz

Downtown Apartment Complex Refinanced With $85M Loan

A developer of apartments in downtown Wilmington recently secured an $85 million loan to refinance Pier 33, a 286-unit project along the Cape Fear River at 901 Nutt St. The loan was made to Pier 33 developer Dewitt Carolinas by H.I.G Realty Partners, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Ed Soccorso,...
WILMINGTON, NC

