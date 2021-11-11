2454 Barclay Street

Just Listed in Willow Lake. Prime location with unbeatable proximity to PVCC, Downtown C'ville, UVA, I-64, & Monticello Trails. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath END UNIT townhouse with exceptional Carter Mountain View?s from all levels. Main floor boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining - with living room, half bath, dining area with wood fireplace, kitchen, and deck. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and separate full bathrooms. The owners suite comes with skylight, dual vanity sinks, cedar lined closet, and soaking tub w/ bay window. Lower level bedroom has a private patio level entrance with gas fireplace and full bathroom. Opportunity for additional finished space in basement as well. Come see the potential this property has to offer. Updates include: New Heater motor - Fall 2021 & Deck 2018, Sweat equity will go a long way with this property. In need of new carpet and paint. Seller offering $5K in closing costs.,Formica Counter,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Dining Room.
