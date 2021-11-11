7617 Timbercross Lane

Energy-efficient Brick front Rancher covered front porch and rear deck on .87 acres located in Federal Hill sub-division. The Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a large primary bath, a tile floor with a large walk-in shower & garden tub. The home has hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms on the other side of the house. Formal dining room, the kitchen has 42+G- cabinets, was redone in 2019 with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash added, upgraded stainless appliances, family room has a fireplace with pellet stove insert, (could be converted back to gas) a living room that could be an office. The sides of the home are low-maintenance vinyl siding. Anderson windows have been tinted for extra privacy and energy efficiency. The house has architectural shingles, and the attic area has a solar-powered attic fan. The heat pump to include duct runs, was replaced 3 years ago, a 70 gallons electric hot water heater, a water softener, and reverse osmosis. The walkout basement consists of 1 finished room that has been used as an office, the 3rd bath waiting to be completed, two large partially finished rooms, 1 with a propane gas wall unit & luxury vinyl planking flooring. The basement has an unfinished area perfect for extra storage or a workshop. A large oversized 2 car garage will easily fit all the toys with additional parking in the driveway. The backyard backs to farmland, lots of perennial flowers, and extensive landscaping & a shed for extra storage. It+GGs an excellent neighborhood for walking. This is the one you have been looking for!! Set up your appointment TODAY!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO