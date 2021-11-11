CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

7617 Timbercross Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Tanyard Springs Camden model, where there is no need to choose space over luxury, as this home has it all! No through traffic on the street and extra parking walking distance from the unit. Open floor layout...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8155 Deer Chase Lane

MUST SEE fabulous townhouse located in sought after Richfield Station in Chesapeake Beach. This well cared for 3 level home features a 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and island, laminated floors leading into a sunroom off kitchen area. There is a deck off the main level and walkout sitting area w shed off basement. Bathrooms have been upgraded, New floors, new gutters, roof, fresh paint and energy saving windows. Well landscaped, short distance from the beach, restaurants, shopping , and quick access to main transportation routes make this an excellent location and awesome place to live. Do not miss out on this one!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4441 Newport Avenue

Don't miss out on this fully renovated Medfield rowhouse with a lovely front porch! Open-concept main floor. The kitchen contains brand new 42" cabinets with soft-close features, a quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The upper level has three bedrooms with refinished heart pine floors. The full bathroom has a brand new vanity, toilet, and bathtub surrounded by subway tiles, brushed nickel faucets, and a skylight above the bathtub. The basement has a recreation room, a half bathroom, and a laundry room. Enjoy the fenced backyard with a deck! Renovations include a new metal roof, upgraded electrical panel, upgraded plumbing, and new windows. Located next to Hampden, Roland Park, and plenty of well-known restaurants and city attractions. Walkable to the Coldspring Lane light rail and easy access to downtown via the Jones Falls Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2000 Bulls Sawmill Road

2000 Bulls Sawmill Rd., superbly positioned on the rolling hills of Northern Baltimore County, has hosted but one family during its lifetime. Comprised of four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, this solid, meticulously maintained custom constructed executive style home features a large sunroom (with wet bar) perfect for entertaining, dining room, eat-in kitchen, cozy family room, living room, two working fireplaces, laundry/mud room and attached garage. The main bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The home is located on two landscaped separately deeded, stunning well treed parcels (4.2 acres total) with ample room for a garden or athletic equipment in the award-winning Hereford Zone Cluster of Baltimore County Public Schools. The property is within walking distance of Prettyboy Elementary. This tranquil oasis is thirty-two miles from the Inner Harbor. The property also has a separate shed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
State
Washington State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2908 Herb Garden Drive

THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT . The Calvert Basement is located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! Our bestselling villa floorplan offers the key conveniences you're looking for--the Primary suite and laundry room are all on the first floor. The Calvert is the perfect, right sized home and has 2,500 sq. ft. of finished living space. Its open design, generous bedroom sizes, and a luxurious primary's bath make it a favorite! The Woodlands Community is located in southern Frederick County and is only minutes away from Urbana's vibrant market district, downtown Frederick, and I-270/Montgomery County. The community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Lot Premiums may apply.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18894 Equestrian Lane

New listing in the sought after community of Cedarbrooke, this custom built home has a little something for everyone. Impressive brick work and attention to detail found with this One level design that features 2500 + finished sq.ft. and a 3 CAR GARAGE. Oversized sidewalks along the front and rear, paved driveway, mature landscaping, extensive hardscapes include a front patio tucked among the the landscape beds, brick patio along the back of the home perfect for outdoor dining and shaded afternoons. Split bedroom design features primary suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms on the opposite side. Primary bedroom and bath share a see thru fireplace & 2nd fireplace is in the great room. As a extra added feature the home also has a den/office w/ hardwood floors and lots of natural light. If your still looking for more space, how about the bonus room above the garage (lots of possibilities; storage room, hobbie room, exercise/work out area, tv room, etc.) As a side note, the original design was modified to accommodate wider hallways & doors along with several other features.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

482 Nathaniel Drive

Energy-efficient Brick front Rancher covered front porch and rear deck on .87 acres located in Federal Hill sub-division. The Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a large primary bath, a tile floor with a large walk-in shower & garden tub. The home has hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms on the other side of the house. Formal dining room, the kitchen has 42+G- cabinets, was redone in 2019 with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash added, upgraded stainless appliances, family room has a fireplace with pellet stove insert, (could be converted back to gas) a living room that could be an office. The sides of the home are low-maintenance vinyl siding. Anderson windows have been tinted for extra privacy and energy efficiency. The house has architectural shingles, and the attic area has a solar-powered attic fan. The heat pump to include duct runs, was replaced 3 years ago, a 70 gallons electric hot water heater, a water softener, and reverse osmosis. The walkout basement consists of 1 finished room that has been used as an office, the 3rd bath waiting to be completed, two large partially finished rooms, 1 with a propane gas wall unit & luxury vinyl planking flooring. The basement has an unfinished area perfect for extra storage or a workshop. A large oversized 2 car garage will easily fit all the toys with additional parking in the driveway. The backyard backs to farmland, lots of perennial flowers, and extensive landscaping & a shed for extra storage. It+GGs an excellent neighborhood for walking. This is the one you have been looking for!! Set up your appointment TODAY!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 5, 9, 10 Crooked Run Road

***Build your dream home on this beautiful lot with breathtaking mountain views of the Shenandoah Valley. This 9 acre wooded lot provides privacy and is minutes from Bryce Resort. Bryce Resort amenities include golf, swimming, skiing, biking and jogging/walking trails. Perfect opportunity to build your dream home or great investment opportunity to own multiple adjoining lots. This parcel consists of three lots of approximately 3 acres each and includes a conventional perc for 3 bedrooms for each lot. This is a hidden gem and a rare opportunity. Plat and perc certification letters are available for Buyers.***
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Christopher Street

Bring this 1920 home back to its beauty. Large living room with charming staircase, and front porch entrance. All hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Front yard has plenty of shade with sycamore trees and spacious back yard that backs up to woods with no neighbors on property in the back and to the left side of the house. Commercial property owns all of it at this time. Also outside there is a one car garage with storage and workshop area, another shed and the house has a new ramp to the side door. Improvements include three ceiling fans, replacement windows, and new roof five years ago. Being sold AS IS. It just needs some TLC and a new owner! Call today to see this property!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Baltistan Court

Great opportunity here for an affordable end unit in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 695 and 95! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers two reserved parking spots, a freshly stained rear porch, fresh paint, new appliances, new carpet, new bathroom, and plenty of natural light! You'll have plenty of room to entertain the family or guests in the spacious living room on the main floor or on the back porch. Come check out this updated home today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

47390 Victoria Falls Square

Don't miss this beautiful, light-filled floor-plan for a three level townhome in sought-after Great Falls Chase! The open-concept main level is bright and spacious with a two story foyer, separate dining and living areas, and a center-island gourmet kitchen. Boasting columns, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwoods, this townhome has a stylized elegance to it. Entry level offers a spacious recreation room which can double as a 4th bedroom, and double-sliding glass doors to the outdoors. Follow the stairs from the kitchen, straight upstairs to the big bedrooms and baths that are updated with a chic touch. Vaulted ceilings in the Primary Bedroom give the room a spacious, yet cozy feel along with the walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite Primary Bath. Attached front-loading garage, huge rear deck, lower patio, fenced yard, and ample visitor parking, passes not required. With so much natural light, it's hard to imagine it is an interior unit. Walking distance to Great Falls Chase Rec Center and everything Great Falls Plaza has to offer including groceries, dining, coffee, and more!
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Morgan Street

Large perc approved 1.86+/- acre lot ready for your dream of building your own home. Mostly wooded and private. Great location, directly across the street from Roosevelt park with pavilion, playground, walking path, and baseball field. Short drive to access the very scenic Tuckahoe Creek at Hillsboro's public landing. You are just outside of town limits. Close to Rt 404 for easy commutes to Kent Island, Easton, Denton, Ridgely, Delaware and weekend trips to the Beach!
HILLSBORO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Wainwright Drive

Fantastic 1575 sq ft 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 level Th located in sought after Coleson Cluster The home has just been freshly painted ,refinished hardwoods,Newer energy efficient windows ,sliders , front door,water heater, HVAC system and updated bathrooms were installed within in the last 5 years Carport and storage included. This house is waiting for your special touch to make it your own!!Relac air per Reston.Enjoy the natural view on the deck or patio. This is a fabulous location! Enjoy a short walk via Reston trail system to Lake Anne Plaza , Reston Town Center, North Shore Pool,Very close to Dulles Toll Rd, Metro , Hospital, retail, Waiting for a buyer like you!Home sold in AS IS condition.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2045 Landon Ln

JANUARY MOVE-IN! Introducing Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square! This end unit townhome features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, plus a finished walkout basement w/ private bedroom suite, James Hardie siding and a private back yard & deck! Plus oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ oversized island, quartz counters, maple cabinetry & luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a luxury owner?s suite w/ a walk-in closet & private spa-like bath. Enjoy maintenance-free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time*!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Killarney Drive

Bright & Spacious 3BR + loft, 2BA contemporary, minutes to Downtown Salisbury - shopping, dining, events - yet tucked away on a no-through street on a roomy lot backing to trees. Welcoming front porch. Foyer w/laminate flooring opens into the wide open floorplan. Large great room with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and corner fireplace - opens into the kitchen with tile floor, breakfast bar, and dining area. First floor owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower, and jetted soaking tub w/tile surround. 2 additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/ a tub/shower combo. Laundry room w/storage closet and cabinetry leads out to the attached 2-car garage. Upstairs, a nice-sized loft space with closets, and tons of unfinished storage space. Relax on your back porch overlooking your fenced rear yard. Sizes, taxes approximate.
SALISBURY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Mason Runn Lane

Nice home in Summer Hill, Rising Sun, MD! Kitchen updated with new appliances in 2017. Game room downstairs, Two bathrooms and three bedroom house is in great move in condition. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Chesapeake. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
RISING SUN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Cobblestone Lane

50 Acres of wooded land. Prime hunting property or build your home in a nice private location. Property is located at the end of Cobblestone Lane off of River Road in Shenandoah. Not far from the Shenandoah River. Listing courtesy of Bill Dudley & Associates Real Estate, Inc. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8029 Lansdale Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!
REAL ESTATE

