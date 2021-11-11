CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
618 N Glover Street

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT DEAL. AGENTS BRING YOUR CASH BUYERS/INVESTORS. PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. BUYER PAYS ALL CLOSINGS COSTS. $3500 EMD REQUIREDGreat asset to hold as the area continues to develop. House is rent ready in basic shape....

Big Falls Road

Can't find the Hereford Zone home you've been looking for? Build it! 17310 Big Falls Road is a scenic 2 acre parcel, convenient to York Road at Mount Carmel with no builder tie-in and is ready to go! Just bring your house plans as the lot is already complete with a 500' deep well with a 4.0 gpm yield; as well as a current approved and recorded perc test. Your home will be nestled off the road with approved and recorded 80' front setback, and 10' side setbacks. This property backs up to the Hereford area of the Gunpowder Falls State Park and its 3,620 acres of scenic wilderness AND the Panther branch of the Big Gunpowder Falls River. This property strikes a balance between open/cleared and treed. Have the acreage without having to maintain it! Front 200' cleared for home and yard with remaining rear private woods. Monkton and Hereford at an affordable price tag. Documents on file with Bright MLS regarding well, perc, variance, etc.
MONKTON, MD
8155 Deer Chase Lane

MUST SEE fabulous townhouse located in sought after Richfield Station in Chesapeake Beach. This well cared for 3 level home features a 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and island, laminated floors leading into a sunroom off kitchen area. There is a deck off the main level and walkout sitting area w shed off basement. Bathrooms have been upgraded, New floors, new gutters, roof, fresh paint and energy saving windows. Well landscaped, short distance from the beach, restaurants, shopping , and quick access to main transportation routes make this an excellent location and awesome place to live. Do not miss out on this one!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
4441 Newport Avenue

Don't miss out on this fully renovated Medfield rowhouse with a lovely front porch! Open-concept main floor. The kitchen contains brand new 42" cabinets with soft-close features, a quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The upper level has three bedrooms with refinished heart pine floors. The full bathroom has a brand new vanity, toilet, and bathtub surrounded by subway tiles, brushed nickel faucets, and a skylight above the bathtub. The basement has a recreation room, a half bathroom, and a laundry room. Enjoy the fenced backyard with a deck! Renovations include a new metal roof, upgraded electrical panel, upgraded plumbing, and new windows. Located next to Hampden, Roland Park, and plenty of well-known restaurants and city attractions. Walkable to the Coldspring Lane light rail and easy access to downtown via the Jones Falls Expressway.
2000 Bulls Sawmill Road

2000 Bulls Sawmill Rd., superbly positioned on the rolling hills of Northern Baltimore County, has hosted but one family during its lifetime. Comprised of four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, this solid, meticulously maintained custom constructed executive style home features a large sunroom (with wet bar) perfect for entertaining, dining room, eat-in kitchen, cozy family room, living room, two working fireplaces, laundry/mud room and attached garage. The main bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The home is located on two landscaped separately deeded, stunning well treed parcels (4.2 acres total) with ample room for a garden or athletic equipment in the award-winning Hereford Zone Cluster of Baltimore County Public Schools. The property is within walking distance of Prettyboy Elementary. This tranquil oasis is thirty-two miles from the Inner Harbor. The property also has a separate shed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
2908 Herb Garden Drive

THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT . The Calvert Basement is located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! Our bestselling villa floorplan offers the key conveniences you're looking for--the Primary suite and laundry room are all on the first floor. The Calvert is the perfect, right sized home and has 2,500 sq. ft. of finished living space. Its open design, generous bedroom sizes, and a luxurious primary's bath make it a favorite! The Woodlands Community is located in southern Frederick County and is only minutes away from Urbana's vibrant market district, downtown Frederick, and I-270/Montgomery County. The community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Lot Premiums may apply.
13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
8867 Willowdale Road

This very well maintained home is ready for new owners! 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home located within greencastle school district. Semi private but close to I-81 & Route 11. .74 acres....Metal roof installed in 2016, back upper deck with built in lights on the composite railings, covered patio, new stone walkway, new fenced in backyard and large well-kept above ground pool! The interior boasts an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and master bedroom on the lower level and 2nd lower level remodeled bedroom/office. optional 5th bedroom or family room also.
18113 Bilney Drive

You will be proud to come home! This Lovely Colonial in Olney Oaks features great open living space & beautiful updates throughout! Sited on a large fenced lot, this home features an updated Kitchen, large Family Room with wood burning fireplace and a stunning Great Room Addition! The upper level has 4 spacious Bedrooms and 2 NEW BATHROOMS! The large finished lower level is perfect for family or entertaining! Updates include 2 New Bathrooms, Heat Pump (BRAND NEW), Roof & Gutters ( 3 yrs), Skylights, Trex Deck, Kitchen, Appliances (2 yrs & under), Painting, and the list goes on! Great Home, Great Neighborhood and Great Schools!
116 Fardale Street SE

Photos coming 11/18. HALF ACRE! Another stunning home build by the revered builder Apex Custom Builders. Located on a half acre in the sought after neighborhood of Vienna Woods, this contemporary craftsman has all the options! This home was hand designed meticulously to maximize usable square feet, and create and unmatched visual and architectural experience. With over 7,000 well utilized square feet, this 7 bedroom 7 bathroom house carries a plethora of high end options including 10 foot ceilings on the main floor, perfectly crafted coffered ceilings in the spacious dining room, expansive great room equipped with floor to ceiling windows giving it the perfect touch of contemporary while drenching the main floor with natural light. Conveniently located on the first floor is a full master suite with attached full bathroom with upgraded Moen fixtures and wall to wall marble. Spectacular gourmet kitchen with oversize island perfect for entertaining that seamlessly flows into the great room adding to its open floor design. Centrally located is the custom crafted stairs which will take you to the top floor which opens up to the expansive top level hall way where you will find 4 bedrooms with attached baths. The master bathroom is equipped with upgraded fixtures, and marble. The basement has an expansive rec room, bedroom with connected full bath, media room and an abundance of storage. Additional standard upgrades include all Viking appliances, blown cellulose insulation for an extremely energy efficient home; R25 in the walls and R50 in the attic. Marble and upgraded fixtures in both master bathrooms. 2 car garage with large driveway. Top of the line engineered wide plank hard wood floors. Quarts counter tops with shaker cabinets. Tray ceilings in master with recessed lighting. Coffered ceilings in dining room. Craftsman sanitary trim and crown molding throughout. Pre-colored HardiPlank siding with PVC trim for a low maintenance exterior. Quaker and Anderson windows. 75 Gallon water heater. Two sump pumps and much more!
482 Nathaniel Drive

Energy-efficient Brick front Rancher covered front porch and rear deck on .87 acres located in Federal Hill sub-division. The Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a large primary bath, a tile floor with a large walk-in shower & garden tub. The home has hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms on the other side of the house. Formal dining room, the kitchen has 42+G- cabinets, was redone in 2019 with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash added, upgraded stainless appliances, family room has a fireplace with pellet stove insert, (could be converted back to gas) a living room that could be an office. The sides of the home are low-maintenance vinyl siding. Anderson windows have been tinted for extra privacy and energy efficiency. The house has architectural shingles, and the attic area has a solar-powered attic fan. The heat pump to include duct runs, was replaced 3 years ago, a 70 gallons electric hot water heater, a water softener, and reverse osmosis. The walkout basement consists of 1 finished room that has been used as an office, the 3rd bath waiting to be completed, two large partially finished rooms, 1 with a propane gas wall unit & luxury vinyl planking flooring. The basement has an unfinished area perfect for extra storage or a workshop. A large oversized 2 car garage will easily fit all the toys with additional parking in the driveway. The backyard backs to farmland, lots of perennial flowers, and extensive landscaping & a shed for extra storage. It+GGs an excellent neighborhood for walking. This is the one you have been looking for!! Set up your appointment TODAY!
18894 Equestrian Lane

New listing in the sought after community of Cedarbrooke, this custom built home has a little something for everyone. Impressive brick work and attention to detail found with this One level design that features 2500 + finished sq.ft. and a 3 CAR GARAGE. Oversized sidewalks along the front and rear, paved driveway, mature landscaping, extensive hardscapes include a front patio tucked among the the landscape beds, brick patio along the back of the home perfect for outdoor dining and shaded afternoons. Split bedroom design features primary suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms on the opposite side. Primary bedroom and bath share a see thru fireplace & 2nd fireplace is in the great room. As a extra added feature the home also has a den/office w/ hardwood floors and lots of natural light. If your still looking for more space, how about the bonus room above the garage (lots of possibilities; storage room, hobbie room, exercise/work out area, tv room, etc.) As a side note, the original design was modified to accommodate wider hallways & doors along with several other features.
2420 E Madison Street

This is an assignment of contract sale. Agents bring your cash buyers/investors. Property is sold strictly as is. $3500 EMD required. Buyer pays all closing costs. House had lots of work done and is ready for rent, Great appreciating area. Listing courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Homesale Realty. ©2021 Bright...
4625 Scottsdale Place

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 4 Level Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, Walkout Basement, Spacious Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Pendant Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, 3 Balconies - One on Each Level, Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub, Walk In Closets, Roof 3 Yrs New, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!
2807 Bookert Drive

Investor Alert or savvy homebuyer with an imagination. This home is located in the up & coming Brooklyn area. Close to MedStar Harbor Hospital. There are 2 enclosed sunrooms creating more livable space than other homes on the block. Up-to-date alarm system can be conveyed with a contract. Listing courtesy...
LOT 5, 9, 10 Crooked Run Road

***Build your dream home on this beautiful lot with breathtaking mountain views of the Shenandoah Valley. This 9 acre wooded lot provides privacy and is minutes from Bryce Resort. Bryce Resort amenities include golf, swimming, skiing, biking and jogging/walking trails. Perfect opportunity to build your dream home or great investment opportunity to own multiple adjoining lots. This parcel consists of three lots of approximately 3 acres each and includes a conventional perc for 3 bedrooms for each lot. This is a hidden gem and a rare opportunity. Plat and perc certification letters are available for Buyers.***
501 Christopher Street

Bring this 1920 home back to its beauty. Large living room with charming staircase, and front porch entrance. All hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Front yard has plenty of shade with sycamore trees and spacious back yard that backs up to woods with no neighbors on property in the back and to the left side of the house. Commercial property owns all of it at this time. Also outside there is a one car garage with storage and workshop area, another shed and the house has a new ramp to the side door. Improvements include three ceiling fans, replacement windows, and new roof five years ago. Being sold AS IS. It just needs some TLC and a new owner! Call today to see this property!
11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
9305 Countess Drive

Beautiful Townhome in Queen Anne Village features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Finished lower level w/ rec room and fire place; w / laundry / storage area. Custom patio to back yard. Convenient to community pool, playground, schools, shopping & the Metro / Bus. Landlord requires Minimum Credit Score of 650 with excellent income andrental reference. (Must use CBRB Application Link see attached disclosure).
1273 Maple View Dr

Just Listed in Willow Lake. Prime location with unbeatable proximity to PVCC, Downtown C'ville, UVA, I-64, & Monticello Trails. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath END UNIT townhouse with exceptional Carter Mountain View?s from all levels. Main floor boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining - with living room, half bath, dining area with wood fireplace, kitchen, and deck. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and separate full bathrooms. The owners suite comes with skylight, dual vanity sinks, cedar lined closet, and soaking tub w/ bay window. Lower level bedroom has a private patio level entrance with gas fireplace and full bathroom. Opportunity for additional finished space in basement as well. Come see the potential this property has to offer. Updates include: New Heater motor - Fall 2021 & Deck 2018, Sweat equity will go a long way with this property. In need of new carpet and paint. Seller offering $5K in closing costs.,Formica Counter,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Dining Room.
