The Taliban said Monday at least four Islamic State operatives and two civilians were killed in a crackdown on the group's hideouts in southern Afghanistan after a recent increase in bloody attacks. The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan -- the local chapter of the jihadist group -- started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi told AFP. "So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said. A Taliban official later tweeted that three IS operatives were killed and two civilians "martyred" in the operation.

