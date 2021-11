The Glasgow Climate Pact urges countries to "accelerate efforts towards phasing down", rather than "phasing out", coal power that isn't mitigated by carbon capture and storage. This subtle change to the text surfaced at the end of COP26, the latest UN climate change conference, at the insistence of India and China. So are these two countries to blame for the summit's disappointing outcome, as many are suggesting?

