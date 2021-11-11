Midseason grades for 49ers 2021 rookie class

The 49ers’ 2021 rookie class hasn’t contributed much as the team scuffled through the first half of its season. A 3-5 record falls well short of the expectations San Francisco had entering the year, but not a lot of the slow start can be attributed to anything this year’s draft class is doing on the field.

Part of the reason that group hasn’t contributed much to losing is because most of them haven’t been on the field enough to make an impact in any facet.

Of the 49ers’ eight draft picks – only one is a regular starter, and none of their first six selections see the field with any regularity. Because of the sporadic or minimal playing time, it’s hard to grade the picks through the first eight games.

We went through and issued grades less as a referendum on the player, and more as a way to assess how head coach Kyle Shanahan and the front office did in getting its roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl this year. That was their stated goal. It’s the reason Jimmy Garoppolo has been the starting quarterback since Week 1, and it’s the reason the lack of production from their rookie class has been so minimal.

Here are their grades based on what we know through eight games:

Round 1, Pick 3 | QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The plan was never for Lance to start unless Garoppolo was hurt, so his lack of starts is less of an issue. His overall lack of playing time is a head-scratcher though considering the offensive issues the 49ers have had at times this season. A handful of snaps here and there for a hyper-talented first-year player with no film for defenses to study might’ve been enough of a curveball to earn San Francisco another win or two early in the season. If things keep trending down, it’s hard to imagine Lance won’t grab a couple starts down the stretch, but through eight games his impact has been even less than anticipated.

Grade: D+

Notes: Talent is very apparent. Could be better utilized as a role player, specifically on third downs where the 49ers are 30th in the NFL in conversion rate ahead of only the Seahawks and Jaguars.

Round 2, Pick 48 | OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers traded back in the second round, eschewing a chance to take a cornerback like Asante Samuel Jr. Instead, they hopped back a couple spots and selected Banks in hopes he’d shore up the right guard spot that’s been a problem for them in the first four of Shanahan’s seasons as a head coach. Not only is he not starting, he can’t even suit up. Banks has been active for one game and played zero snaps. The starter is still Daniel Brunskill who is by far the 49ers’ worst offensive lineman. Getting strong production this year from Banks could’ve been an enormous asset to an offensive line that has struggled on the right side.

Grade: F

Notes: We’re not writing off Banks yet, but it’s hard to articulate how bad of a sign it is that he’s earned seven healthy scratches in his first eight games as a pro. It’s especially bad with Banks because of other needs the 49ers could’ve addressed instead of trading back.

Round 3, Pick 88 | RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers traded a pair of fourth-round picks to the Rams in order to climb to the 88th pick where they scooped Sermon. It’s the highest Shanahan has ever selected a running back, and the move has backfired horribly. Sermon the player might not be too bad. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 31 attempts.

The issue is the coaching staff won’t play him. He’s been a healthy scratch twice, and unless sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell was hurt, Sermon was relegated to special teams duty when he does suit up. This is why we can’t grade Sermon because when he played he looked okay, and when he finally got into a rhythm, Mitchell came back and Sermon was relegated again to the bench. The handling of the third-round pick this season has been terrible.

Grade: F

Notes: Until the coaching staff starts utilizing the running back they had to have so badly they traded two fourth-round picks for him, this could go down as one of the worst debacles of Shanahan’s tenure.

Round 3, Pick 102 | CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the 49ers took Thomas knowing 2021 might be a redshirt year for him. He didn’t play at all in 2020 after opting out because of COVID-19, so there was bound to be some rust early in the year. Not only has he not played particularly well in preseason and in Week 1, he’s not even getting chances in game situations. He’s been a healthy scratch while Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick eat all the defensive snaps.

There’s a problem here, and it’s one of two things. Either Thomas just isn’t getting a chance because he’s a rookie, or the coaching staff has deemed him to be so bad that it’s not worth suiting him up as an emergency option. Neither scenario helps the 49ers this year, and the hope would be that a third-round pick could contribute right away on a team that was as thin as they were at corner going into the year.

Grade: F

Notes: Thomas could be a real factor for San Francisco next season when they find themselves thin at cornerback once again, but the inability to use him as a contributor this year is hurting the secondary.

Round 5, Pick 155 | OL Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It seems pretty clear Moore is one of the 49ers’ five best offensive linemen. The college left tackle was selected to play on the interior as a pro, but won the swing tackle job because of his play in camp at his natural position. There doesn’t appear to be any plan to shift him down inside where the 49ers have struggled all season. Perhaps they try it next year when he can get more practice reps and offseason work at a new position. Mike McGlinchey’s season-ending quad injury opens the door for Moore to make a sizable impact for the rest of the year though. For now his role has been minimal which is more forgivable for a fifth-round pick who was taken as a depth piece.

Grade: A

Notes: Moore figured to be a reserve on the interior of the offensive line, so earning the swing tackle job is impressive. There’s real potential for him to be a factor long-term, and now he gets a chance to be one this year.

Round 5, Pick 172 | CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It looked like the 49ers found another diamond in the rough when Lenoir had a good start to the year after he was thrust into a starting role when Jason Verrett got hurt in Week 1. There were some ups and downs for the rookie, but his play appeared to warrant more looks in a thin secondary. Instead he was glued to the bench in favor of the struggling Norman and Kirkpatrick. Lenoir has a chance to be a really good NFL player, but the 49ers’ handling of him through the first half of the year has been perplexing.

Grade: D

Notes: Good start, but it appears a couple rookie mistakes were all the coaching staff needed to see before deciding the team is better without him.

Round 5, Pick 180 | S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An injury to Jaquiski Tartt pushed Hufanga into the starting strong safety role. There have been some miscues here and there, but he spends a ton of time around the football on defense and special teams. It’ll be interesting to see one Tartt returns what the 49ers do with Hufanga if he continues putting together good games. For now the coaching staff that has been averse to playing rookies from this draft class is forced to play the fifth-round pick and he’s acquitted himself well at the professional level.

Grade: B

Notes: Special teams contributions put a decent floor on Hufanga’s grade. Sticking with him with Tartt sidelined helped bring it up some.

Round 6, Pick 194 | RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell is the 49ers team leader in carries and he’s started every game except for the season opener when Raheem Mostert got the start before injuring his knee. This is a good example of trusting a rookie, and the 49ers may be better off if Shanahan and the coaching staff did this with more players.

Grade: A

Notes: None